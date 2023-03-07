Brigid Mae Power announces new LP ‘Dream From The Deep Well’ (listen to the title track)

Irish singer/songwriter Brigid Mae Power has announced a new album, Dream From The Deep Well, coming on June 30 via Fire Records (pre-order). It's her first release since her 2021 covers EP. Brigid says of the new album, “It’s a deep dig, as the title track suggests. I was sick of the superficial nature of politics and music; it was written out of frustration at people who talk a lot but do nothing, especially in the sad and difficult times we’ve all just encountered.”

Brigid released the title track today alongside the album announcement. "Dream From The Deep Well" takes cues from traditional folk, with ringing acoustic guitar, a warm harmonica solo, and whispery vocals reminiscent of Vashti Bunyan or Linda Perhacs. Per press release, the album is "filled with personal tales of offspring and grandparents, the lovelorn and the lost," backed by strings, steel guitar, horns, and mellotron. Check out the artwork and tracklist for Dream From The Deep Well, and listen to the title track, below.

Brigid Mae Power has a handful of live shows coming up in the UK. All dates below.

Brigid Mae Power, Dream From The Deep Well loading...

Dream From The Deep Well Tracklisting

1. I Know Who Is Sick

2. Counting Down

3. Maybe It’s Just The Lightning

4. I Must Have Been Blind

5. The Waterford Song

6. Ashling

7. I’ll Wait Outside For You

8. Dream From The Deep Well

9. I Don’t Know Your Story

10. Some Life You’ve Known

11. Down By The Glenside

Brigid Mae Power -- 2023 Live Dates

23 Mar: Folk Club, York, UK

24 Mar: Pound Arts, Corsham, UK

26 Mar: Kitchen Garden Café, Birmingham, UK

27 Mar: The Greys, Brighton, UK

28 Mar: Servant Jazz Quarters, London, UK