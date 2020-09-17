Brittany Howard launches remix series (listen to Earthgang & Bon Iver’s)

Alabama Shakes' Brittany Howard released her great debut solo album, Jaime, just about a year ago today (September 20, 2019). In celebration of the record's anniversary, ATO Records has announced a series of remixes of songs from the album, beginning with ones by Earthgang and Bon Iver.

For their remix, Earthgang tackle Brittany's track "Goat Head," adding their own verses and taking the singer's personal account of growing up as a mixed-race child in a small Southern town and turning it into a bold, current anthem for social change. As Earthgang explain of their take on the track, "We've been big fans of Brittany and Alabama Shakes so this is a dream come true. Songs like these help us make sense of all the craziness in the world at times. Her song 'Goat Head,' dealing with her Black experience in America and The World, resonated the loudest at this time. Just thankful to be able to give the world our medicine and heal the people."

For the Bon Iver remix, Justin Vernon took on "Short and Sweet," transforming the track, which Brittany originally recorded alone, into an ethereal and romantic orchestral experience. Justin says, "Brittany is a truly singular artist; so much power and musicality. This album speaks to so many people, including us. To have a chance to recreate ‘Short and Sweet’ in our own image with long-time collaborators Jenn Wassner and CJ Camerieri, was both an honor and almost too much of a privilege."

Listen to both remixes below: