Broadcast share unreleased track “Where Are You?” in tribute to Trish Keenan on her birthday
We lost Trish Keenan of Broadcast in 2011 and in the years since her passing, the band's James Cargill has shared a unreleased rarity from the group's archives on her birthday, September 28. This year, which would've been Trish's 52nd birthday, he's shared a 2002 4-track demo for a song called "Where Are You?" It's little more than delicate guitar and Trish's gorgeous voice, but that's really all you need to be captivated. Listen below.
Happy birthday, Trish.
