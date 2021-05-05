Broadway can reopen in September, Governor Cuomo says

Like concerts, Broadway shows have been shut down since the beginning of the pandemic. However, with NYC on the verge of reopening, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced in a press conference on Wednesday (5/5) that Broadway shows could return at 100% capacity starting on September 14, with tickets going on sale on May 6.

"Broadway is major part of our state’s identity and economy, and we are thrilled that the curtains will rise again," Cuomo tweeted.

In a press release, Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League, said, "We are thrilled that Governor Cuomo clearly recognizes the impact of Broadway's return on the city and state's economy and the complexity of restarting an entire industry that has been dormant for over a year. Nothing beats Broadway. The theatre owners, producers, and other League members will continue to work with the NY State Department of Health and the Governor to coordinate the industry’s return and the related health and safety protocols required to do so. We remain cautiously optimistic about Broadway’s ability to resume performances this fall and are happy that fans can start buying tickets again."

31 productions were running when Broadway shows were suspended on March 12, 2020, including eight new shows in previews. Another eight shows were in rehearsals, and planning to open that spring.

There's no word yet on which shows, in particular, will be opening their doors yet for the September date. Stay tuned.