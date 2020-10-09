Broadway shutdown extended through May of 2021

Just as music venues have been struggling to keep from shutting down as they wait out the coronavirus pandemic, Broadway has also endured having its doors shut over the past seven months. Nor will they be able to reopen at any time soon, either; The Broadway League announced this morning that ticket sales are suspended for performances through May 30, 2021 due to coronavirus, meaning theaters will need to remain closed for over fourteenth months, at least.

"With nearly 97,000 workers who rely on Broadway for their livelihood and an annual economic impact of $14.8 billion to the city, our membership is committed to re-opening as soon as conditions permit us to do so," President of Broadway League Charlotte St. Martin said in a statement. "We are working tirelessly with multiple partners on sustaining the industry once we raise our curtains again."

Broadway stopped performances on March 12, 2020. 31 productions were running at that point, including eight in previews, and eight more in rehearsals. According to Hollywood Reporter, box offices grossed $2.3 billion over the corresponding period of March 12, 2018 through May of 2019, and with the losses of businesses connected to Broadway, including restaurants, hotels, parking garages, and taxis factored in, the NY economy stands to lose some $6.9 billion from a fourteenth month Broadway shutdown.

Meanwhile, the 74th annual Tony Awards were originally supposed to air on June 7, but have, of course, been postponed. There's no new date set yet, but nominations scheduled to be announced on Thursday, October 15 at noon.