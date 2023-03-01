Broccoli City 2023 lineup (Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, City Girls, GloRilla, Ice Spice, more)

Washington DC festival Broccoli City has announced its 2023 edition, happening on July 15 and July 16 at RFK Festival Grounds. Tickets go on presale starting Thursday, March 2 at 10 AM.

This year's lineup is headlined by Lil Uzi Vert and Jazmine Sullivan on Saturday, and Brent Faiyaz on Sunday. Saturday also features City Girls, Rema, Mariah the Scientist, Saucy Santana, Ice Spice, and more, and on Sunday it's GloRilla, Asake, Chlöe, Coco Jones, Lola Brooke, and more. See it in full below.