Broccoli City 2023 lineup (Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, City Girls, GloRilla, Ice Spice, more)

Broccoli City 2023 lineup (Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, City Girls, GloRilla, Ice Spice, more)

Washington DC festival Broccoli City has announced its 2023 edition, happening on July 15 and July 16 at RFK Festival Grounds. Tickets go on presale starting Thursday, March 2 at 10 AM.

This year's lineup is headlined by Lil Uzi Vert and Jazmine Sullivan on Saturday, and Brent Faiyaz on Sunday. Saturday also features City Girls, Rema, Mariah the Scientist, Saucy Santana, Ice Spice, and more, and on Sunday it's GloRilla, Asake, Chlöe, Coco Jones, Lola Brooke, and more. See it in full below.

loading...
Filed Under: 2023 Music Festival Lineups, Asake, brent faiyaz, Broccoli City, broccoli city festival, Chloe, city girls, Coco Jones, Glorilla, Ice Spice, Jazmine Sullivan, Lil Uzi Vert, Lola Brooke, Mariah the Scientist, rema, Saucy Santana
Categories: Hip Hop news, Music News, tour dates
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Brooklyn Vegan