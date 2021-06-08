Brockhampton announce 2022 tour

Brockhampton released Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine in April (we named it one of the best rap albums of the month), and now they've announced a tour supporting it. The "Here Right Now tour" begins in January 2022 with a run of overseas dates, returning to North America on February 26 for a Salt Lake City show. From there they hit Austin, Atlanta, Orlando, Washington DC, NYC, Philadelphia, Toronto, Detroit, Kansas City, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Vancouver and more, wrapping up in Portland on April 13. Jean Dawson, Paris Texas, and HVN open all shows, and you can see all dates below.

The NYC show is at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on March 18 (tickets), and the Los Angeles show is at The Greek Theatre on April 7 (tickets).

Brockhampton also play Lollapalooza this summer, before their tour begins, and they're on the massive 2022 Primavera Sound lineup, as well.

The deluxe edition of Roadrunner came out Friday, and you can hear one of the previously unreleased tracks featured on it, "Jeremiah," below.

BROCKHAMPTON: 2021-2022 TOUR

August 1 Chicago, IL Lollapalooza

January 14 Oslo, NO Sentrum Scene

January 15 Copenhagen, DK Grey Hall

January 16 Copenhagen, DK Grey Hall

January 18 Stockholm, SE Annexet

January 20 Berlin, DE Huxleys

January 21 Munich, DE Tonhalle

January 22 Cologne, DE E-Werk

January 24 Brussels, BE Ancienne Belgique

January 25 Tilburg, NE O13

January 27 Glasgow, UK Academy

January 28 Sheffield, UK Academy

January 30 Dublin, IE Olympia Theatre

January 31 Dublin, IE Olympia Theatre

February 01 Belfast, UK Ulster Hall

February 03 Bristol, UK Academy

February 04 Manchester, UK Apollo

February 05 Birmingham, UK Academy

February 07 London, UK Brixton

February 08 London, UK Brixton

February 10 Paris, FR Elysee Montmartre

February 26 Salt Lake City, UT The Union Event Center

March 01 Denver, CO The Mission Ballroom

March 04 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

March 05 Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater

March 08 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy

March 11 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live

March 12 Miami Beach, FL The Fillmore

March 14 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore Charlotte

March 15 Raleigh, NC The Ritz

March 17 Washington, D.C. The Anthem

March 18 New York, NY Hulu Theater At MSG

March 22 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

March 25 Toronto, ON Coca-Cola Coliseum

March 26 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre

March 27 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

March 29 Columbus, OH Express Live! Indoor Pavilion

April 01 Chesterfield, MO The Factory at the District

April 02 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

April 03 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion

April 06 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre

April 07 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre

April 08 Las Vegas, NV The Chelsea at Cosmopolitan

April 09 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Center

April 11 Seattle, WA WaMu Theater at CenturyLink Field

April 12 Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

April 13 Portland, OR Veterans Memorial Coliseum

June 03 Barcelona, ES Primavera Sound Barcelona