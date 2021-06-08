Brockhampton announce 2022 tour
Brockhampton released Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine in April (we named it one of the best rap albums of the month), and now they've announced a tour supporting it. The "Here Right Now tour" begins in January 2022 with a run of overseas dates, returning to North America on February 26 for a Salt Lake City show. From there they hit Austin, Atlanta, Orlando, Washington DC, NYC, Philadelphia, Toronto, Detroit, Kansas City, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Vancouver and more, wrapping up in Portland on April 13. Jean Dawson, Paris Texas, and HVN open all shows, and you can see all dates below.
The NYC show is at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on March 18 (tickets), and the Los Angeles show is at The Greek Theatre on April 7 (tickets).
Brockhampton also play Lollapalooza this summer, before their tour begins, and they're on the massive 2022 Primavera Sound lineup, as well.
The deluxe edition of Roadrunner came out Friday, and you can hear one of the previously unreleased tracks featured on it, "Jeremiah," below.
BROCKHAMPTON: 2021-2022 TOUR
August 1 Chicago, IL Lollapalooza
January 14 Oslo, NO Sentrum Scene
January 15 Copenhagen, DK Grey Hall
January 16 Copenhagen, DK Grey Hall
January 18 Stockholm, SE Annexet
January 20 Berlin, DE Huxleys
January 21 Munich, DE Tonhalle
January 22 Cologne, DE E-Werk
January 24 Brussels, BE Ancienne Belgique
January 25 Tilburg, NE O13
January 27 Glasgow, UK Academy
January 28 Sheffield, UK Academy
January 30 Dublin, IE Olympia Theatre
January 31 Dublin, IE Olympia Theatre
February 01 Belfast, UK Ulster Hall
February 03 Bristol, UK Academy
February 04 Manchester, UK Apollo
February 05 Birmingham, UK Academy
February 07 London, UK Brixton
February 08 London, UK Brixton
February 10 Paris, FR Elysee Montmartre
February 26 Salt Lake City, UT The Union Event Center
March 01 Denver, CO The Mission Ballroom
March 04 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
March 05 Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater
March 08 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy
March 11 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live
March 12 Miami Beach, FL The Fillmore
March 14 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore Charlotte
March 15 Raleigh, NC The Ritz
March 17 Washington, D.C. The Anthem
March 18 New York, NY Hulu Theater At MSG
March 22 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore
March 25 Toronto, ON Coca-Cola Coliseum
March 26 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre
March 27 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE
March 29 Columbus, OH Express Live! Indoor Pavilion
April 01 Chesterfield, MO The Factory at the District
April 02 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
April 03 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion
April 06 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre
April 07 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre
April 08 Las Vegas, NV The Chelsea at Cosmopolitan
April 09 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Center
April 11 Seattle, WA WaMu Theater at CenturyLink Field
April 12 Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
April 13 Portland, OR Veterans Memorial Coliseum
June 03 Barcelona, ES Primavera Sound Barcelona