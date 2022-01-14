Brockhampton announce indefinite hiatus

Brockhampton have announced that they are going on an "indefinite hiatus," and that their Coachella sets on April 16 and 23 will be their final shows. Those and two London dates at O2 Academy Brixton on February 7 and 8 are now their only upcoming shows; the rest of their 2022 dates supporting last year's Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine, including a North American run set to begin in February, have been cancelled.

"From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being on this journey with us," they write. "We would not be here without our fans. We hope we've been able to inspire you as much as you have us these past eight years. We are bonded and grateful to you for life."

