Brockhampton announce new album & livestreamed release show

Earlier this week, Brockhampton released their genuinely awesome new single "BUZZCUT" (ft. Danny Brown), and now they've announced their new album, ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE, due April 9 via Question Everything/RCA. RZA and Rick Rubin both worked on the album as producers. There's a limited edition box set version up for pre-order.

Brockhampton also announced a livestreamed album release show, happening on April 9 at 10 PM ET from Rick Rubin's Shangri-La Studios in Malibu. It'll feature special guests and album contributors, and it'll be the first-ever live performance of the album. Tickets are on sale.