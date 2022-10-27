Brockhampton announce new album ‘The Family,’ due in November

Brockhampton revealed earlier this year that Coachella would be their final shows before indefinite hiatus, and at the end of their Coachella set, they teased that they'd release one last album. Now it's officially announced: it's called The Family and it's due November 17 via Question Everything/RCA. Two trailer videos and the album artwork are out now, and you can check out all that below. Pre-order it here, and there are also three limited edition box sets up for pre-order.

