Brockhampton are back with their first official single since 2019's Ginger, and, excitedly, it's a collaboration with Danny Brown. Both Brockhampton and Danny are pros at loud, off-kilter rap music, and they pair together perfectly on this psychedelic song. "Buzzcut" comes with an equally trippy video (directed by Kevin Abstract and Dan Streit), and you can check that out below...

