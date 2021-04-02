Brockhampton share song ft. A$AP Rocky, detail new album (also ft. JPEGMAFIA, A$AP Ferg, more)
Following the Danny Brown-featuring "Buzzcut" off their upcoming album ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE, Brockhampton have shared a second single and this one features another great early 2010s breakout rapper, A$AP Rocky. It shows off a slightly chiller side of Brockhampton's sound than "Buzzcut," and it's another promising taste of this new album.
They also revealed the tracklist, which also has a song featuring both A$AP Rocky and A$AP Ferg, as well as features from JPEGMAFIA, Charlie Wilson, SoGone SoFlexy, and Baird, and there's a physical-only bonus track featuring ssgkobe. Listen to the new song and check out the full tracklist below. That's the album art above.
The album comes out April 9 via Question Everything/RCA and the group will also celebrate the new album with a livestreamed release show from Rick Rubin's Shangri-La Studios in Malibu. on April 9 at 10 PM ET. They're promising special guests and album contributors, and it'll be the first-ever live performance of the album. Tickets are on sale.
Tracklist
1. BUZZCUT (feat. Danny Brown)
2. CHAIN ON (feat. JPEGMAFIA)
3. COUNT ON ME
4. BANKROLL (feat A$AP Rocky and A$AP Ferg)
5. THE LIGHT
6. WINDOWS (feat. SoGone SoFlexy)
7. I’LL TAKE YOU ON (feat. Charlie Wilson)
8. OLD NEWS (feat. Baird)
9. WHAT’S THE OCCASION?
10. WHEN I BALL
11. DON’T SHOOT UP THE PARTY
12. DEAR LORD
13. THE LIGHT PT. II
BONUS TRACKS (PHYSICAL FORMATS ONLY):
1. ROBERTO’S INTERLUDE
2. JEREMIAH
3. SEX
4. PRESSURE / BOW WOW (feat. ssgkobe)