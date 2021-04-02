Brockhampton share song ft. A$AP Rocky, detail new album (also ft. JPEGMAFIA, A$AP Ferg, more)

Following the Danny Brown-featuring "Buzzcut" off their upcoming album ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE, Brockhampton have shared a second single and this one features another great early 2010s breakout rapper, A$AP Rocky. It shows off a slightly chiller side of Brockhampton's sound than "Buzzcut," and it's another promising taste of this new album.

They also revealed the tracklist, which also has a song featuring both A$AP Rocky and A$AP Ferg, as well as features from JPEGMAFIA, Charlie Wilson, SoGone SoFlexy, and Baird, and there's a physical-only bonus track featuring ssgkobe. Listen to the new song and check out the full tracklist below. That's the album art above.

The album comes out April 9 via Question Everything/RCA and the group will also celebrate the new album with a livestreamed release show from Rick Rubin's Shangri-La Studios in Malibu. on April 9 at 10 PM ET. They're promising special guests and album contributors, and it'll be the first-ever live performance of the album. Tickets are on sale.

Tracklist

1. BUZZCUT (feat. Danny Brown)

2. CHAIN ON (feat. JPEGMAFIA)

3. COUNT ON ME

4. BANKROLL (feat A$AP Rocky and A$AP Ferg)

5. THE LIGHT

6. WINDOWS (feat. SoGone SoFlexy)

7. I’LL TAKE YOU ON (feat. Charlie Wilson)

8. OLD NEWS (feat. Baird)

9. WHAT’S THE OCCASION?

10. WHEN I BALL

11. DON’T SHOOT UP THE PARTY

12. DEAR LORD

13. THE LIGHT PT. II

BONUS TRACKS (PHYSICAL FORMATS ONLY):

1. ROBERTO’S INTERLUDE

2. JEREMIAH

3. SEX

4. PRESSURE / BOW WOW (feat. ssgkobe)