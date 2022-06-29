Broken Bells are back, share “We’re Not in Orbit Yet…” from first album in 8 years

Broken Bells, aka Brian Burton (Danger Mouse) and James Mercer (The Shins) are back with Into the Blue, their third album and first in eight years, which will be out "soon" via AWAL. While details on the album are still scant, they have just shared its first single. "We're Not in Orbit Yet..." is in Broken Bells' signature widescreen pop style, full of spy guitars, strings and ominous choral backing. You can watch the video by Johnny Chew below.

While we wait for details, James Mercer will be out with The Shins celebrating the 21st birthday of Oh, Inverted World, including NYC shows at Radio City Music Hall (8/23) and Brooklyn Steel (8/24).