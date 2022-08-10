Broken Bells detail new LP ‘Into the Blue,’ share “Saturdays”

James Mercer (The Shins) and Brian Burton (Danger Mouse) have announced details of their third Broken Bells album, Into the Blue. It's their first in eight years and out October 7 via AWAL, and the group note this is the first Broken Bells album to incorporate samples into their orchestral pop sound, which is familiar territory for Burton but maybe not Mercer. Check out the album art and tracklist below.

The album includes recent song "We're Not in Orbit Yet" and they've just shared another song, "Saturdays," that shuffles along nicely and has its sights set on other galaxies. (It's also got a co-writing credit for James Milne, aka Lawrence Arabia.) You can watch the trippy video for it below.

INTO THE BLUE:

Into The Blue

We’re Not In Orbit Yet…

Invisible Exit

Love On The Run

One Night

Saturdays

Forgotten Boy

The Chase

Fade Away