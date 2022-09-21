Broken Bells share “Love On The Run” from upcoming album ‘Into The Blue’

Broken Bells have released the final single from their upcoming album Into The Blue, due October 7 via AWAL. "Love On The Run" is equal parts indie pop and soulful easy listening. The instrumentals vary, meshing simple piano chords with trumpets and warped electric guitar. The resulting sound is jazzy, dreamy, and almost psychedelic, especially paired with its music video, directed by Johnny Chew. Watch it below.

The duo of James Mercer (The Shins) and Brian Burton (Danger Mouse) have previously released "We're Not In Orbit Yet..." and "Saturdays" off of their anticipated new album, which is their first eight years. Earlier this summer Danger Mouse also teamed up with Black Thought of The Roots for an album, Cheat Codes, and The Shins celebrated the tenth anniversary of Oh, Inverted World on tour.

Pre-order Into The Blue on vinyl in the BV store.