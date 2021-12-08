Broken Social Scene announce B-sides & rarities comp, share “This House Is On Fire”

Broken Social Scene have announced a career-spanning collection of B-sides, rarities, and outtakes compilation called Old Dead Young: B-Sides & Rarities, due January 14 via Arts & Crafts (pre-order). The first single is "This House Is On Fire," an outtake from the Forgiveness Rock Record sessions that was released on Globe & Mail’s Broadsheet Music project. It's a gorgeous, chilled-out indie rock song and you can hear it below. Also check out the tracklist below, which includes details on the origins of each song.

Tracklist

1) "Far Out" (2009, From the 'Forgiveness Rock Record' pre-order EP 'Lo-Fi For The Dividing Nights')

2) “Do the 95” (2001, B-Side to “Stars and Sons” 7-inch)

3) “Curse Your Fail” (2009, From tour 7-inch split with Sea and Cake)

4) "Not At My Best" (2010, From the end credits for film 'It's Kind Of A Funny Story')

5) "National Anthem of Nowhere" (2004, Early Broken Social Scene version of an Apostle Of Hustle song)

6) "Golden Facelift” (2009, ‘Forgiveness Rock Record’ outtake. Released on Globe & Mail’s Broadsheet Music project)

7) “This House Is On Fire” (2009, 'Forgiveness Rock Record' outtake)

8) “Canada vs America” (2004, From the ‘Self-Titled’ bonus CD "EP to be You and Me")

9) "Day Of The Kid" (2005, Released on Arts & Crafts 20th anniversary comp)

10) "Stars and Spit" (2006, B-Side to "7/4 Shoreline" 7-inch)

11) “Until It's Dead” (2006, From Lake Ontario Waterkeeper compilation 'At The Barricades: Vol 1')

12) "All My Friends" (2004, From the ‘Self-Titled’ bonus CD "EP to be You and Me")

13) “Death Cock” (2001, Very first recording with producer Dave Newfeld. Released on A&C 20th anniversary comp)

14) “Old Dead Young” (2016, ‘Hug Of Thunder’ vinyl-only track)