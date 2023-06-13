Broken Social Scene announce more ‘You Forgot it in People’ US tour dates

Canadian indie rock greats Broken Social Scene have been celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album, You Forgot it in People, on tour, and are continuing to do so. While the album originally came out in 2002 in Canada on Paper Bag, it didn't get a US release till the next year, and with that in mind, the band have announced a fall tour of the lower 48 where they'll play it in full along with other songs from their discography.

Dates include Oklahoma City, Austin, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, Buffalo, Louisville, Nashville and more. The NYC show at Brooklyn Steel on September 29. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, June 16 at 10 AM local time, with a fan presale starting Wednesday, June 14 at 10 AM local with code PACIFIC.

All dates are listed below.

--

broken social scene you forgot it in people out loading...

Broken Social Scene - 2023 Tour Dates

Wednesday June 21st - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Saturday July 1st - Surrey, BC - Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre

Friday July 14th - Whitehorse, YT - Yukon Arts Centre

Sunday July 16th - Yellowknife, NT - Folk On The Rocks Festival

Saturday September 16th - Fredericton, NB - Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival

Monday September 18th - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre

Tuesday September 19th - Austin, TX - Stubbs

Thursday September 21st - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

Friday September 22nd - New Orleans, LA - Civic Theatre

Saturday September 23rd - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

Sunday September 24th - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

Tuesday September 26th - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg University at XL Live!

Wednesday September 27th - Boston , MA - Royale

Thursday September 28th - Boston , MA - Royale

Friday September 29th - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

Saturday September 30th - Buffalo, NY - The Town Ballroom

Monday October 2nd - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

Tuesday October 3rd - Indianapolis, IN - HI-FI Annex

Wednesday October 4th - Louisville, KY - Headliners

Thursday October 5th - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

Friday October 6th - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

Check out photos from BSS' You Forgot It In People</> show at Webster Hall last fall.