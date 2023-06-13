Broken Social Scene announce more ‘You Forgot it in People’ US tour dates
Canadian indie rock greats Broken Social Scene have been celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album, You Forgot it in People, on tour, and are continuing to do so. While the album originally came out in 2002 in Canada on Paper Bag, it didn't get a US release till the next year, and with that in mind, the band have announced a fall tour of the lower 48 where they'll play it in full along with other songs from their discography.
Dates include Oklahoma City, Austin, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, Buffalo, Louisville, Nashville and more. The NYC show at Brooklyn Steel on September 29. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, June 16 at 10 AM local time, with a fan presale starting Wednesday, June 14 at 10 AM local with code PACIFIC.
All dates are listed below.
--
Broken Social Scene - 2023 Tour Dates
Wednesday June 21st - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Saturday July 1st - Surrey, BC - Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre
Friday July 14th - Whitehorse, YT - Yukon Arts Centre
Sunday July 16th - Yellowknife, NT - Folk On The Rocks Festival
Saturday September 16th - Fredericton, NB - Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival
Monday September 18th - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre
Tuesday September 19th - Austin, TX - Stubbs
Thursday September 21st - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
Friday September 22nd - New Orleans, LA - Civic Theatre
Saturday September 23rd - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
Sunday September 24th - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel
Tuesday September 26th - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg University at XL Live!
Wednesday September 27th - Boston , MA - Royale
Thursday September 28th - Boston , MA - Royale
Friday September 29th - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
Saturday September 30th - Buffalo, NY - The Town Ballroom
Monday October 2nd - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre
Tuesday October 3rd - Indianapolis, IN - HI-FI Annex
Wednesday October 4th - Louisville, KY - Headliners
Thursday October 5th - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
Friday October 6th - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
