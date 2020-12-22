Broken Social Scene announce NYE benefit livestream

Broken Social Scene will headline a New Year's Eve livestream show that benefits Canadian performing arts and hospitality workers who have been hit hard by the pandemic. The virtual show is being presented by SaveHospitalityCA and Crow's Theatre and also features performances from Ruby Waters, Shantel May, Moscow Apartment and more TBA. The show happens December 31 from 8-11 PM Eastern and tickets are on sale.

Proceeds will go to performing artists and hospitality workers, as well as specific Canadian restaurants (you can chose a restaurant to support when purchasing your ticket).

Check out the flyer below.

BSS's Kevin Drew just released a fun holiday song/video, "Depressed Unicorn Christmas Song."