Broken Social Scene announce ‘You Forgot it In People’ 20th anniversary tour

Broken Social Scene's breakthrough album, You Forgot it In People, turns 20 in October, and to celebrate they'll be on tour playing the album along with other "fan favorites" this fall. Dates kick off September 23 in Vancouver, include a stop at Ohana Festival (billed as "Performing You Forgot it In People"), and wrap up with two nights at NYC's Webster Hall on October 15 (the album's actual 20th birthday) and October 16.

Tickets for the Webster Hall shows and all dates of the tour go on sale Friday, May 6 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed, along with a stream of the album, below.

In other news, Broken Social Scene are also releasing You Forgot it In People: The Graphic Novel that will be out in September via Z2 Comics. The graphic novel was overseen by the band's Justin Peroff and Brendan Canning, and features a series of "intertwining vignettes" inspired by the LP, authored and illustrated by writer Lonnie Nadler alsong with Eric Orchard, Scott Chantler, Ray Fawkes, Mike Feehan, Diana Nguyen and more TBA. Deluxe and super deluxe editions come with a 10" vinyl record featuring "Lover's Spit."

In other news, Brendan Canning appears on "Part of Me," the new single by Blunt Chunks (aka Caitlin Woelfle-O'Brien of Jaunt and The Weather Station). It's from her self-titled debut EP that's out this Friday via Telephone Explosion. You can listen to that below.

attachment-bss-you-forgot-it-in-people-tour loading...

Broken Social Scene - You Forgot it In People 2022 tour

Friday September 23rd Vancouver, BC The Commodore Ballroom

Saturday September 24th Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre

Monday September 26thP ortland, OR Wonder Ballroom

Tuesday September 27th Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

Thursday September 29th Sonoma, CA Gundlach Bundschu Winery

Friday September 30th Oakland, CA Fox Theatre

Sunday October 2nd Dana Point, CA Ohana Festival

Tuesday October 4th Santa Fe, NM Meow Wolf

Wednesday October 5th Denver, CO Summit Music Hall

Friday October 7th Iowa City, IA Englert Theatre

Saturday October 8th St Paul, MN Palace Theatre

Sunday October 9th Chicago, IL Thalia Hall

Monday October 10th Chicago, IL Thalia Hall

Wednesday October 12th Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

Thursday October 13th Washington, DC Lincoln Theatre

Friday October 14th Washington, DC 9:30 Club

Saturday October 15th New York, NY Webster Hall

Sunday October 16th New York, NY Webster Hall