Broken Social Scene brought out Meryl Streep & Tracey Ullman in NYC to sing “Anthems for a Seventeen Year Old Girl”

Broken Social Scene wrapped up their tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of You Forgot it In People on Sunday night (10/16) in NYC, with the second of two Webster Hall shows. They had a couple very special guests for the final song of the night, "Anthems for a Seventeen Year Old Girl." They first brought out Tracey Ullman, the comedian and actress who had a hit in 1982 with "They Don't Know." Midway through the song, though, Tracey could be seen gesturing to someone off stage, urging them to come out, and that was Meryl Streep.

Meryl seemed to just be Tracey's plus-one for the night but danced and shot video while on stage. You can watch that below.

Tracey and Broken Social Scene are old friends: she and Kevin Drew joined Canadian band Sloan in 2019 to cover Buzzcocks' "Why Can't I Touch It?"

At their first Webster Hall show, BSS dedicated "Anthems" to Busy Phillips, who was in the VIP section. Stay tuned for more on night one.