Broken Social Scene celebrated ‘You Forgot It In People’ at Webster Hall (night 1 pics, video, setlist)

Broken Social Scene have been celebrating the 20th anniversary of their breakthrough sophomore album, You Forgot It In People, on tour this fall, and they stopped in NYC for a pair of shows at Webster Hall this weekend (10/15 and 10/16). We caught night one on Saturday, which fell on the album's actual birthday. After beginning their set with a full band huddle, BSS launched into YFIIP in track order at first, with members coming on and off stage as needed. While each are individually captivating performers -- from Brendan Canning's high kicks and jumps to Andrew Whiteman's guitar flourishes -- they shine even more as a collective, and the stage remained a hive of activity, with members switching instruments and taking turns on vocals, striking heroic guitar poses and making way for the horn section at key points. Stars' Amy Millan got cheers when she first came out on "Almost Crimes," dueting with Kevin Drew,`and Jill Harris was also on hand to add vocals. 20 years later, the songs remain as compelling and irresistible as ever, and they all sounded fantastic.

After "Pacific Theme," BSS veered off from YFIIP, playing a couple of favorites from their 2005 self-titled album -- "7/4 (Shoreline)" and Fire Eye'd Boy" -- and "Stay Happy" from their most recent LP, 2017's Hug of Thunder, before returning to YFIIP. Drew explained that when he'd seen Alanis Morissette on her Jagged Little Pill tour, she'd switched up the song order too, inspiring them to do the same. While part of me wished they'd played the album straight through chronologically, I couldn't fault them for adding a couple of their most beloved songs into the mix mid-set, nor for the eventual outcome, which was to finish the album performance with the always-magnificent "Anthems for a Seventeen Year-Old Girl." While night one didn't get a surprise appearance from Meryl Streep and Tracey Ullman on that song like night two did, Kevin did dedicate the song to Busy Philipps for her ongoing support of independent music, and she waved and cheered from the VIP balcony. After that, they ended the night with another favorite from their third album, "Ibi Dreams of Pavement (A Better Day)."

See pictures from night one (including Jasmyn's opening set), both nights' setlists, and attendee-taken video clips below.

BSS's Charles Spearin also has an NYC show tonight, with Shahzad and Annika and David Pedinotti, at The Owl.

SETLIST: BROKEN SOCIAL SCENE @ WEBSTER HALL, 10/15/2022

KC Accidental

Stars and Sons

Almost Crimes

Looks Just Like the Sun

Pacific Theme

Cause = Time

7/4 (Shoreline)

Fire Eye'd Boy

Stay Happy

Late Nineties Bedroom Rock for the Missionaries

Shampoo Suicide

I'm Still Your Fag

Sweetest Kill

Lover's Spit

It's All Gonna Break

Anthems for a Seventeen Year-Old Girl

Ibi Dreams of Pavement (A Better Day)

SETLIST: BROKEN SOCIAL SCENE @ WEBSTER HALL, 10/16/2022

KC Accidental

Stars and Sons

Almost Crimes

Looks Just Like the Sun

Pacific Theme

Cause = Time

7/4 (Shoreline)

Stay Happy

Late Nineties Bedroom Rock for the Missionaries

Shampoo Suicide

I'm Still Your Fag

Sweetest Kill

Hug of Thunder

Lover's Spit

It's All Gonna Break

Anthems for a Seventeen Year-Old Girl

Ibi Dreams of Pavement (A Better Day)