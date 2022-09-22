Broken Social Scene release 2003 live album ft. rarity “Jimmy and the Photocall” (stream)

Broken Social Scene have surprise-released a live album, Live At The Phoenix Concert Theatre, 2003. The set was one of three they played in their hometown of Toronto following an extensive tour supporting their sophomore album You Forgot It In People. The concert was recorded by Stephen Chung, who comments:

To commemorate the 20th Anniversary of You Forgot It In People I dug into my archives and put together this live version of “Jimmy and the Photocall,” one of my favorite Broken Social Scene songs that has never been released. We captured the entire show in standard definition on glorious Mini DV with whatever cameras and recording equipment we could beg or borrow. We are happy to share this with you 20 years later.

Live At The Phoenix Concert Theatre, 2003 includes favorites from You Forgot It In People, their followup self-titled album, and, as mentioned, the previously-unreleased rarity "Jimmy and the Photocall"--which was also released on video today. Watch it, see the cover art and tracklist to the live album, and stream it below.

Broken Social Scene kick off their 20th anniversary tour for You Forgot It In People tonight (9/22) in Vancouver. They'll be in NYC for shows at Webster Hall on October 15 and 16. All dates below.

BROKEN SOCIAL SCENE - LIVE AT THE PHOENIX CONCERT THEATRE, 2003 TRACKLIST

1. Intro / Late Nineties Bedroom Rock for Missionaries / Shampoo Suicide

2. KC Accidental

3. Stars and Sons

4. Cause = Time

5. Pacific Theme

6. Jimmy and the Photocall

7. 7/4 Shoreline

8. Looks Just Like The Sun

9. Anthems For A Seventeen Year Old Girl

10. Almost Crimes

11. Major Label Debut

12. Lover's Spit

13. It's All Gonna Break

Broken Social Scene -- North American Tour Dates 2022

Thu-Sep-22 Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom #

Fri-Sep-23 Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom # (SOLD OUT)

Sat-Sep-24 Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre **

Mon-Sep-26 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom * (SOLD OUT)

Tue-Sep-27 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *

Thu-Sep-29 Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery * (SOLD OUT)

Fri-Sep-30 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre *

Sun-Oct-2 Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival

Tue-Oct-4 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *(SOLD OUT)

Wed-Oct-5 Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall *

Fri-Oct-7 Iowa City, IA @ Englert Theatre *

Sat-Oct-8 St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre ***

Sun-Oct-9 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *(SOLD OUT)

Mon-Oct-10 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *(SOLD OUT)

Wed-Oct-12 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

Thu-Oct-13 Washington, D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre *

Fri-Oct-14 Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club *(SOLD OUT)

Sat-Oct-15 New York, NY @ Webster Hall * (SOLD OUT)

Sun-Oct-16 New York, NY @ Webster Hall * (SOLD OUT)

* w/ JASMYN

** w/ Quasi

*** w/ Poliça

# w/ Rural Alberta Advantage