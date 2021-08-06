Brooklyn Americana Music Festival 2021 lineup
The 2021 edition of the Brooklyn Americana Festival, now in its seventh year, takes place September 16-19 with more than 50 acts playing at venues including the DUMBO Archway Plaza under the Manhattan Bridge, Pier 6 Plaza in Brooklyn Bridge Park, the Jalopy Theatre and Sunny’s Bar in Red Hook, and Superfine and 68 Jay St Bar in Dumbo. Many of the concerts are free, outdoors, and open to the public.
The lineup features folk, roots, country, blues, bluegrass, and jazz with an emphasis women-identified Brooklyn artists, as well as special guests from Nashville, TN, St Louis, MO, and Washington, DC. Among them: Joanna Sternberg, Jack Grace, Nora Brown, M Shanghai String Band, Crys Matthews and Heather Mae, The Maybelles, Danni Nicholls, Queen Esther, and more.
Check out the full lineup below and for tickets and more info head to the BAMF website.
Brooklyn Americana Music Festival - 2021 Lineup/Schedule:
Thursday 9/16/21
Jalopy Theatre $25 Tickets
8pm Emerald Rae
8:30pm M Shanghai
9:30pm Crys Matthews
10pm Caleb Caudle
--
Friday 9/17/21
Dumbo Archway Plaza $20 Tickets
5pm Emerald Rae
5.30pm Bobtown
6.30pm Ellie Buckland
7pm Crys Matthews and Heather Mae
8pm Mike Younger
9pm The Wild Goats
--
Saturday 9/18/21
Pier 6 Plaza Brooklyn Bridge Park FREE
3pm Queens of Everything
4pm Mazz Swift
5pm Crys Matthews and Heather Mae
6pm Ellie Buckland
6:30pm The Maybelles
Dumbo Archway Plaza FREE
3pm Ryan Englebert
4pm Melanie Curran
5pm Danni Nicholls
5:30pm Edan Archer
6pm Bobby Blue
7pm Samoa Wilson
8pm Walter Parks
9pm Maggie Carson
68 Jay St Bar 9/18/21 FREE
8pm The Dang It Bobbys
9pm Jack Grace
Superfine 9/18/21 FREE
10pm –Samoa Wilson
--
Sunday 9/19/21
Pier 6 Plaza / Brooklyn Bridge Park FREE
3pm Emerald Rae
3:30pm Squiretown
4pm Mazz Swift
5pm Treya Lam
5:30pm Joanna Sternberg
6pm Ayen Tren and Joe Bass
6:30pm Nora Brown
Superfine Brunch FREE
11am Melanie Hope Greenberg Storytime
11:30 am Rosetta Serrano
Noon - 3pm M Shanghai String Band
Superfine After Party FREE
6pm Danni Nicholls
7pm Emerald Rae
8pm Queen Esther
--
Sunny’s Bar 8pm – 10pm FREE
Wed 9/16 Smokey’s Round-Up / Festival Kick Off
Thur 9/17 Samoa Wilson
Fri 9/18 Erica Mancini
Sat 9/19 Kensuke Shoji and Arnt Arntzen