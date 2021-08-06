The 2021 edition of the Brooklyn Americana Festival, now in its seventh year, takes place September 16-19 with more than 50 acts playing at venues including the DUMBO Archway Plaza under the Manhattan Bridge, Pier 6 Plaza in Brooklyn Bridge Park, the Jalopy Theatre and Sunny’s Bar in Red Hook, and Superfine and 68 Jay St Bar in Dumbo. Many of the concerts are free, outdoors, and open to the public.

The lineup features folk, roots, country, blues, bluegrass, and jazz with an emphasis women-identified Brooklyn artists, as well as special guests from Nashville, TN, St Louis, MO, and Washington, DC. Among them: Joanna Sternberg, Jack Grace, Nora Brown, M Shanghai String Band, Crys Matthews and Heather Mae, The Maybelles, Danni Nicholls, Queen Esther, and more.

Check out the full lineup below and for tickets and more info head to the BAMF website.

Brooklyn Americana Music Festival - 2021 Lineup/Schedule:

Thursday 9/16/21

Jalopy Theatre $25 Tickets

8pm Emerald Rae

8:30pm M Shanghai

9:30pm Crys Matthews

10pm Caleb Caudle

--

Friday 9/17/21

Dumbo Archway Plaza $20 Tickets

5pm Emerald Rae

5.30pm Bobtown

6.30pm Ellie Buckland

7pm Crys Matthews and Heather Mae

8pm Mike Younger

9pm The Wild Goats

--

Saturday 9/18/21

Pier 6 Plaza Brooklyn Bridge Park FREE

3pm Queens of Everything

4pm Mazz Swift

5pm Crys Matthews and Heather Mae

6pm Ellie Buckland

6:30pm The Maybelles

Dumbo Archway Plaza FREE

3pm Ryan Englebert

4pm Melanie Curran

5pm Danni Nicholls

5:30pm Edan Archer

6pm Bobby Blue

7pm Samoa Wilson

8pm Walter Parks

9pm Maggie Carson

68 Jay St Bar 9/18/21 FREE

8pm The Dang It Bobbys

9pm Jack Grace

Superfine 9/18/21 FREE

10pm –Samoa Wilson

--

Sunday 9/19/21

Pier 6 Plaza / Brooklyn Bridge Park FREE

3pm Emerald Rae

3:30pm Squiretown

4pm Mazz Swift

5pm Treya Lam

5:30pm Joanna Sternberg

6pm Ayen Tren and Joe Bass

6:30pm Nora Brown

Superfine Brunch FREE

11am Melanie Hope Greenberg Storytime

11:30 am Rosetta Serrano

Noon - 3pm M Shanghai String Band

Superfine After Party FREE

6pm Danni Nicholls

7pm Emerald Rae

8pm Queen Esther

--

Sunny’s Bar 8pm – 10pm FREE

Wed 9/16 Smokey’s Round-Up / Festival Kick Off

Thur 9/17 Samoa Wilson

Fri 9/18 Erica Mancini

Sat 9/19 Kensuke Shoji and Arnt Arntzen