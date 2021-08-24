Brooklyn band Geese prep debut album, share “Low Era,” playing Desert Daze, Shaky Knees, more

Brooklyn band Geese formed when the five members were in high school, practicing, writing and recording in their basement home studio that they dubbed "The Nest." The band blend a variety of indie rock and post punk influences for a danceable sound that has room for mathy precision and pop hooks. They made their debut, Projector, between their Junior and Senior year, working on it after school and weekends, all before a 10 PM curfew to avoid noise complaints from neighbors. The band are signed to Partisan / Play it Again Sam, the album was mixed by Dan Carey (Squid, black midi, Fontaines D.C.) and will be out October 29.

Projector includes recent single "Disco" and the new single is "Low Era" which gives off strong, funky Foals vibes. "We had been trying to get everything to sound super heavy, creepy crawly, and complicated, really because that's all we knew how to do," say the band. "Four-on-the-floor songs like 'Low Era' had felt a little like poison to us for a while, until we consciously tried to challenge ourselves to write something more danceable. Once we stopped enforcing certain boundaries, it ended up working out without us expecting it to, and even ushered in this psychedelic 3-D element that ends up appearing throughout the album."

You can watch the "Low Era" video below.

Geese have a few upcoming shows, including a Brooklyn show at Elsewhere Zone One on August 27 (tickets), and the Shaky Knees festival in Atlanta, and California's Desert Daze. All dates are listed below.

‘Projector’ tracklist:

1. Rain Dance

2. Low Era

3. Fantasies / Survival

4. First World Warrior

5. Disco

6. Projector

7. Exploding House

8. Bottle

9. Opportunity is Knocking

GEESE - 2021 TOUR DATES

8/27 - Brooklyn - Elsewhere Zone One

9/18 - Rockville Center, NY - RJ Daniels

10/23 - Atlanta - Shaky Knees Festival

11/12 - Perris, CA - Desert Daze

11/17 - Brixton, UK - The Windmill

11/18 - London - Sebright Arms