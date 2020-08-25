Brooklyn Bowl is opening in Philadelphia

Brooklyn Bowl has locations in Williamsburg and Las Vegas, and they were on the verge of opening in Nashville, too, when the pandemic hit. All three locations now remain closed until further notice, along with the vast majority of music venues in the country. Regardless, Brooklyn Bowl are forging ahead with a fourth location. Philadelphia Business Journal reports that Philly will soon be getting its own Brooklyn Bowl. Developed in partnership with Live Nation, it'll be located at 1009 Canal St, which previously housed another space that combined bowling, a nightclub, and a restaurant and bar, Revolutions. It's in Philly's Fishtown neighborhood, next door to The Fillmore.

General contractor Frank Lott of Lott Builds Restaurant + Commercial Construction told Philadelphia Business Journal that the space will have 26 bowling lanes, and a 1000 attendee capacity for concerts. Construction was originally scheduled to begin in September, but that's been pushed back until January because of COVID-19. They're looking towards the end of 2021 for a possible opening.

Stay tuned for more information, including an opening lineup.