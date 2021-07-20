Brooklyn Bowl reopening in September (initial lineup)
After being shut down for over a year because of COVID, Brooklyn Bowl in Williamsburg will open its doors again in September. "After getting through the past year in New York City, we’re all ravenous for outstanding live music and a communal experience – not to mention some beer and a little bowling," co-founder Charley Ryan says.
"Brooklyn Bowl’s superlative, wide-ranging lineup has something for everyone, and we can’t wait to give our fans the magic feeling that only a live show can give," co-founder Peter Shapiro adds.
They've announced a lineup of over 50 shows coming up at the venue, including new and recently announced dates, postponed shows from before the pandemic, and more. Things kick off on September 8 with reggae royalty The Wailers (tickets), and there are also shows from Tauk (on October 2), Tank and the Bangas (on September 17), The New Mastersounds (on October 8-9), Talib Kweli (on October 14-15), Drive-By Truckers (on November 3-6), Antibalas (on November 12-13), Marco Benevento (on November 27), The Hold Steady (on December 1-4), Bully (on December 14), The Soul Rebels (on April 1-2, 2022), Built to Spill (on May 17-18, 2022), and more.
Tickets to most shows are on sale now, and you can see a full list below.
BROOKLYN BOWL: 2021-2022 LINEUP
Wed, Sept 8th — Pacifico Presents: The Wailers (SunDub)
Thurs, Sept 9th — CEG & Brooklyn Bowl Present: Ghost-Note & Sungazer
Thurs, Sept 9th — DJ Questlove Presents Bowl Train (Late Show)
Fri, Sept 10th — Dopapod
Sat, Sept 11th — Dopapod
Sun, Sept 12th — John the Martyr (Holy Vulture, NICKEY)
Wed, Sept 15th —Relix Presents: High Time (Visuals by Macrodose)
Thurs, Sept 16th — The Infamous Stringdusters
Fri, Sept 17th — Tank and The Bangas
Fri, Sept 17th — Saved by the 90s With The Bayside Tigers (Late Show)
Sat, Sept 18th — Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears
Sun, Sept 19th — White Denim
Wed, Sept 22nd — Neal Francis
Thurs, Sept 23rd — Reignwolf
Fri, Sept 24th — Emo Night Brooklyn – The Return
Sat, Sept 25th — Emo Night Brooklyn – The Return
Sun, Sept 26th — The Rock and Roll Playhouse: Music of the Beatles for Kids (Day Show)
Sun, Sept 26th — The Bottom Dollars 10th Anniversary Show + Apollo’s Ghost + No Ice
Wed, Sept 29th — The Connells
Thurs, Sept 30th — Kendall Street Company
Fri, Oct 1st — The NY Burlesque Festival’s Premiere Party
Sat, Oct 2nd —TAUK with Paris_Monster
Sun, Oct 3rd — Rumours – A Fleetwood Mac Tribute
Wed, Oct 6th — Funk You + Shareef Keyes and The Groove + Baked Shrimp
Thurs, Oct 7th — Melvin Seals & JGB
Fri, Oct 8th — The New Mastersounds
Sat, Oct 9th — The New Mastersounds
Wed, Oct 13th — Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio + Roosevelt Collier Band
Thurs, Oct 14th — Talib Kweli Live Band
Fri, Oct 15th — Talib Kweli Live Band
Sat, Oct 16th — CEG & Brooklyn Bowl Present: Pink Talking Fish
Wed, Oct 20th — The Reverend Shawn Amos & The Brotherhood
Fri, Oct 22nd — Los Amigos Invisibles
Sat, Oct 23rd — Dumpstaphunk
Sun, Oct 24th — Brown Eyed Women
Thurs, Oct 28th — Yonder Mountain String Band w/ Very Special Guest Kitchen Dwellers
Fri, Oct 29th — Perpetual Groove
Sat, Oct 30th — CEG & Brooklyn Bowl Present: Samantha Fish
Sat, Oct 30th — Adventures BK Presents: The Robyn Party: Robyn-O-Ween (Late Show)
Wed, Nov 3rd — Drive-By Truckers
Thurs, Nov 4th — Drive-By Truckers
Fri, Nov 5th — Drive-By Truckers
Sat, Nov 6th — Drive-By Truckers
Thurs, Nov 11th — Start Making Sense: Talking Heads Tribute
Fri, Nov 12th — Antibalas (dj.henri)
Sat, Nov 13th — Antibalas (dj.henri)
Sat, Nov 20th — Boombox featuring BackBeat Brass
Wed, Nov 24th — Robert Randolph & Friends
Sat, Nov 27th — Marco Benevento
Wed, Dec 1st — The Hold Steady (on sale soon)
Thurs, Dec 2nd - The Hold Steady (on sale soon)
Fri, Dec 3rd - The Hold Steady (on sale soon)
Sat, Dec 4th - The Hold Steady (on sale soon)
Thurs, Dec 9th — moe.
Tues, Dec 14th — Bully (Graham Hunt Band)
Thurs, Feb 3rd — Lucky Chops
Thurs, Feb 10th — Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience
Wed, Mar 23rd — The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell (Jeremy Ivey)
Fri, Apr 1st — The Soul Rebels (with special guests TBA)
Tues, May 17th — Built to Spill
Wed, May 18th — Built to Spill