Brooklyn Bowl reopening in September (initial lineup)

After being shut down for over a year because of COVID, Brooklyn Bowl in Williamsburg will open its doors again in September. "After getting through the past year in New York City, we’re all ravenous for outstanding live music and a communal experience – not to mention some beer and a little bowling," co-founder Charley Ryan says.

"Brooklyn Bowl’s superlative, wide-ranging lineup has something for everyone, and we can’t wait to give our fans the magic feeling that only a live show can give," co-founder Peter Shapiro adds.

They've announced a lineup of over 50 shows coming up at the venue, including new and recently announced dates, postponed shows from before the pandemic, and more. Things kick off on September 8 with reggae royalty The Wailers (tickets), and there are also shows from Tauk (on October 2), Tank and the Bangas (on September 17), The New Mastersounds (on October 8-9), Talib Kweli (on October 14-15), Drive-By Truckers (on November 3-6), Antibalas (on November 12-13), Marco Benevento (on November 27), The Hold Steady (on December 1-4), Bully (on December 14), The Soul Rebels (on April 1-2, 2022), Built to Spill (on May 17-18, 2022), and more.

Tickets to most shows are on sale now, and you can see a full list below.

BROOKLYN BOWL: 2021-2022 LINEUP

Wed, Sept 8th — Pacifico Presents: The Wailers (SunDub)

Thurs, Sept 9th — CEG & Brooklyn Bowl Present: Ghost-Note & Sungazer

Thurs, Sept 9th — DJ Questlove Presents Bowl Train (Late Show)

Fri, Sept 10th — Dopapod

Sat, Sept 11th — Dopapod

Sun, Sept 12th — John the Martyr (Holy Vulture, NICKEY)

Wed, Sept 15th —Relix Presents: High Time (Visuals by Macrodose)

Thurs, Sept 16th — The Infamous Stringdusters

Fri, Sept 17th — Tank and The Bangas

Fri, Sept 17th — Saved by the 90s With The Bayside Tigers (Late Show)

Sat, Sept 18th — Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears

Sun, Sept 19th — White Denim

Wed, Sept 22nd — Neal Francis

Thurs, Sept 23rd — Reignwolf

Fri, Sept 24th — Emo Night Brooklyn – The Return

Sat, Sept 25th — Emo Night Brooklyn – The Return

Sun, Sept 26th — The Rock and Roll Playhouse: Music of the Beatles for Kids (Day Show)

Sun, Sept 26th — The Bottom Dollars 10th Anniversary Show + Apollo’s Ghost + No Ice

Wed, Sept 29th — The Connells

Thurs, Sept 30th — Kendall Street Company

Fri, Oct 1st — The NY Burlesque Festival’s Premiere Party

Sat, Oct 2nd —TAUK with Paris_Monster

Sun, Oct 3rd — Rumours – A Fleetwood Mac Tribute

Wed, Oct 6th — Funk You + Shareef Keyes and The Groove + Baked Shrimp

Thurs, Oct 7th — Melvin Seals & JGB

Fri, Oct 8th — The New Mastersounds

Sat, Oct 9th — The New Mastersounds

Wed, Oct 13th — Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio + Roosevelt Collier Band

Thurs, Oct 14th — Talib Kweli Live Band

Fri, Oct 15th — Talib Kweli Live Band

Sat, Oct 16th — CEG & Brooklyn Bowl Present: Pink Talking Fish

Wed, Oct 20th — The Reverend Shawn Amos & The Brotherhood

Fri, Oct 22nd — Los Amigos Invisibles

Sat, Oct 23rd — Dumpstaphunk

Sun, Oct 24th — Brown Eyed Women

Thurs, Oct 28th — Yonder Mountain String Band w/ Very Special Guest Kitchen Dwellers

Fri, Oct 29th — Perpetual Groove

Sat, Oct 30th — CEG & Brooklyn Bowl Present: Samantha Fish

Sat, Oct 30th — Adventures BK Presents: The Robyn Party: Robyn-O-Ween (Late Show)

Wed, Nov 3rd — Drive-By Truckers

Thurs, Nov 4th — Drive-By Truckers

Fri, Nov 5th — Drive-By Truckers

Sat, Nov 6th — Drive-By Truckers

Thurs, Nov 11th — Start Making Sense: Talking Heads Tribute

Fri, Nov 12th — Antibalas (dj.henri)

Sat, Nov 13th — Antibalas (dj.henri)

Sat, Nov 20th — Boombox featuring BackBeat Brass

Wed, Nov 24th — Robert Randolph & Friends

Sat, Nov 27th — Marco Benevento

Wed, Dec 1st — The Hold Steady (on sale soon)

Thurs, Dec 2nd - The Hold Steady (on sale soon)

Fri, Dec 3rd - The Hold Steady (on sale soon)

Sat, Dec 4th - The Hold Steady (on sale soon)

Thurs, Dec 9th — moe.

Tues, Dec 14th — Bully (Graham Hunt Band)

Thurs, Feb 3rd — Lucky Chops

Thurs, Feb 10th — Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience

Wed, Mar 23rd — The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell (Jeremy Ivey)

Fri, Apr 1st — The Soul Rebels (with special guests TBA)

Tues, May 17th — Built to Spill

Wed, May 18th — Built to Spill