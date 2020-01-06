Brooklyn Comes Alive 2020 lineup, collaborations & tribute sets

The artists, collaborations, and tribute sets have been announced for Brooklyn Comes Alive 2020, which happens on March 21 at Avant Gardner (in the venue's Great Hall and Kings Hall).

One big highlight is a special Oteil & Friends set from Oteil Burbridge (Dead & Company, Allman Brothers), which will feature Oteil's Dead & Co bandmate Jeff Chimenti, Eric Krasno (Soulive, Lettuce), Lettuce horn players Eric “Benny” Bloom & Ryan Zoidis, Scott Metzger (Joe Russo’s Almost Dead), Jason Crosby (Phil Lesh & Friends), Tom Guarna, John Kimock, Weedie Braimah, Alfreda Gerald, and Lamar Williams Jr..

There will also be a set from Robert Randolph featuring Karl Denson, Ivan Neville (Dumpstaphunk), Rashawn Ross (Dave Matthews Band), Robert Sput Searight (Ghost-Note), and MonoNeon (Ghost-Note, Prince).

Dr. Klaw -- Eric Krasno with fellow Lettuce members Adam Deitch and Nigel Hall, plus Nick Daniels and Dumpstaphunk's Ian Neville -- will be joined during their set by Ivan Neville and Lettuce's Eric “Benny” Bloom and Ryan Zoidis.

Turkuaz are playing, joined by keyboardist Cory Henry, and the Ghost-Note percussion duo of Robert Sput Searight and Nate Werth. Werth and Turkuaz vocalist Shira Elias are also joining The Motet during their set, as is Brandon “Taz” Niederauer.

Disco Biscuits keyboardist Aron Magner's new SPAGA project is doing a Grateful Dead tribute set.

Birds of a Feather is a new collaboration put together for the festival by members of Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Goose.

The lineup also includes Karina Rykman, Anomalie / Deitch / MonoNeon, Here Come The Mummies, and more. Tickets are still available.