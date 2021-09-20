Brooklyn Folk Festival announces 2021 lineup

After going virtual in 2020 due to the pandemic, the Brooklyn Folk Festival returns as an in-person event this fall. It's slightly scaled down this year, happening November 12 & 13 at St. Ann's Church. As usual, it will feature a mix of folk styles, as well as the blues, klezmer, traditional jazz, kids music, Balkan, Ukrainian, Flamenco, West African, Colombian music and more.

Performers at the 13th Annual Brooklyn Folk Festival include: Mamady Kouyate and his Mandingo Ambassadors, Nora Brown, Radio Jarocho, Anne Waldman, Feral Foster, La Cumbiamba NY, Jackson Lynch, Piedmont Blūz, Julia Patinella Trio and more.

There will also be the annual Banjo Toss competition on Sunday, November 14 at the Gowanus Dredgers Boathouse at 2 PM, and the festival will include a puppet show, jam sessions, workshops and more.

Festival organizers note they will be following all state and city distancing and capacity guidelines and will operate at 2/3 capacity audience "in order to assure proper distancing." All festival staff are vaccinated and will be wearing masks, and they'll require attendees to show proof of full vaccination (14 days or longer since your final shot), and to follow all mask, distancing and hand washing guidelines when in attendance.

Tickets for the 2021 Brooklyn Folk Festival are on sale now. Check out the full lineup below.

BROOKLYN FOLK FESTIVAL 2021 LINEUP:

Mamady Kouyate and his Mandingo Ambassadors

Nora Brown

Radio Jarocho

Anne Waldman

Feral Foster

La Cumbiamba NY

Jackson Lynch

Piedmont Blūz

Julia Patinella Trio

Ukrainian Village Voices

Wyndham Baird

Litvakus

Kyle Tigges

Eleonore Weill

Marcus Jade

Lucky Five

Boxcutter Collective

Eva Salina & Peter Stan

The Jalopy Chorus

+ More!!