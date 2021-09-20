Brooklyn Folk Festival announces 2021 lineup
After going virtual in 2020 due to the pandemic, the Brooklyn Folk Festival returns as an in-person event this fall. It's slightly scaled down this year, happening November 12 & 13 at St. Ann's Church. As usual, it will feature a mix of folk styles, as well as the blues, klezmer, traditional jazz, kids music, Balkan, Ukrainian, Flamenco, West African, Colombian music and more.
Performers at the 13th Annual Brooklyn Folk Festival include: Mamady Kouyate and his Mandingo Ambassadors, Nora Brown, Radio Jarocho, Anne Waldman, Feral Foster, La Cumbiamba NY, Jackson Lynch, Piedmont Blūz, Julia Patinella Trio and more.
There will also be the annual Banjo Toss competition on Sunday, November 14 at the Gowanus Dredgers Boathouse at 2 PM, and the festival will include a puppet show, jam sessions, workshops and more.
Festival organizers note they will be following all state and city distancing and capacity guidelines and will operate at 2/3 capacity audience "in order to assure proper distancing." All festival staff are vaccinated and will be wearing masks, and they'll require attendees to show proof of full vaccination (14 days or longer since your final shot), and to follow all mask, distancing and hand washing guidelines when in attendance.
Tickets for the 2021 Brooklyn Folk Festival are on sale now. Check out the full lineup below.
BROOKLYN FOLK FESTIVAL 2021 LINEUP:
Mamady Kouyate and his Mandingo Ambassadors
Nora Brown
Radio Jarocho
Anne Waldman
Feral Foster
La Cumbiamba NY
Jackson Lynch
Piedmont Blūz
Julia Patinella Trio
Ukrainian Village Voices
Wyndham Baird
Litvakus
Kyle Tigges
Eleonore Weill
Marcus Jade
Lucky Five
Boxcutter Collective
Eva Salina & Peter Stan
The Jalopy Chorus
+ More!!