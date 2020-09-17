Brooklyn Folk Festival announces free virtual 2020 edition (lineup / schedule)

The Brooklyn Folk Festival will not happen as an in-person event this year due to the ongoing pandemic, but they've put together a very special three-day virtual fest happening October 23-25.

The 2020 lineup includes online performances, listening parties, film screenings and family events which are all free. (Performances will be filmed live on stage at the BFF's Jalopy Theatre with no audience.) There are also a few ticketed lectures and workshops. You can watch via Brooklyn Folk Fest's Facebook, Vimeo and Youtube.

This year's lineup includes Jerron "Blind Boy" Paxton, Aaron Frazer (Durand Jones & The Indications), Feral Foster, Ali Dineen, Bruce Molsky, Dom Flemons, Dan Zanes a screening of John Cohen documentary Different Johns, a listening party for The Harry Smith B-Sides and more.

While the virtual Brooklyn Folk Festival is free, if you'd like to see them continue for years to come, they are accepting donations.

Head below for the full 2020 Virtual Digital Online Brooklyn Folk Festival lineup and schedule.

The Virtual Digital Online Brooklyn Folk Festival!

All performances are free, no tickets required

Donations gladly accepted!

Workshops are ticketed

DAILY SCHEDULE

Friday, Oct. 23rd

8pm - Eva Salina & Peter Stan - Balkan vocal and accordion duet

8:45pm - Bruce Molsky - Fiddle, banjo and guitar songs, ballads, and tunes

9:30pm - Special Guest, TBA!

10:15pm - Puppet Show! with the Boxcutter Collective

Saturday, Oct. 24th

Afternoon

Workshops:

1pm - Workshop TBA

2pm - Fiddle workshop with Bruce Molsky - Learn old-time fiddle styles from an acclaimed fiddler

3pm - Songs in Struggle workshop with organizers from The Poor People’s Campaign - Learn about the role of music in grassroots organizing for social change, and sing along with lots of great songs! 100% of proceeds from the workshop go to The Poor People’s Campaign.

Performance/Lecture

4pm - Dom Flemons presents Black Cowboys - Singer and multi-instrumentalist will sing and discuss the music of Black cowboys in the American west. (ticket required):

Listening Party:

5pm - Dust-to-Digital presents: The Harry Smith B-Sides listening party. Label founders Lance and April Ledbetter will discuss and play selections from their brand new box set, which features the flip side of every original 78rpm record featured on Harry Smith’s influential Anthology of American Folk Music.

Evening

7:30pm - Nora Brown - Songs, ballads & tunes with both fretless and fretted banjo

8:15pm - Aaron Frazer (of Durand Jones & The Indications) - Folk and original songs, acoustic set

9pm - Jerron ‘Blind Boy’ Paxton - Blues, ragtime, old time, on guitar, banjo, harmonica, fiddle and piano

10pm - Film screening: Different Johns - A feature-length documentary film that explores the different lives of John Cohen: the folk musician, photographer, teacher, filmmaker and one of the faces of the Beat Generation.

Sunday, Oct. 25th

Afternoon

Noon - Dan + Claudia Zanes - Music for children and families

Workshops:

2pm - Duet harmony singing workshop

3pm - Banjo workshop with Jerron ‘Blind Boy’ Paxton - Learn fingerpicking banjo styles

4pm - Fingerpicking Blues Guitar workshop with Valerie Turner of Piedmont Blūz

Evening

7:30pm - Piedmont Blūz - Country blues duet

8:15pm - Ali Dineen - Original and folk songs with guitar and piano

9pm - Feral Foster - Original and folk songs with guitar

10pm Film Screening - Medicine Fiddle - Courtesy of Folkstreams.net. This film explores the music and dance heritage of the Fur Trade among Native and Métis families on both sides of the U.S. and Canadian border. Fiddling and step (clog) dancing was introduced to Native peoples by European fur traders, lumberjacks and homesteaders in the 1600s. Over the past two centuries, in the confines of family gatherings on remote reservations, this music has survived and has permeated the cultural memory of mixed-blood descendants. Some of the music and dance has absorbed a Native musical influence, and a Native spiritual culture sustains it.