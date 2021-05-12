Brooklyn grunge revivalists Superbloom prep debut LP (watch the video for “Muzzle”)

Brooklyn's Superbloom channel the catchy, grungy guitar rock of bands like Nirvana and Dinosaur Jr through a slightly shoegazy lens, and their upcoming debut album Pollen was made with a very cool team: Hop Along's Joe Reinhart mixed it and Will Yip mastered. They recently released the singles "Mary On A Chain" and "Whatever," and we're now premiering third single "Muzzle," which finds them taking their sound in an acoustic direction. It still channels '90s grunge, but in an MTV Unplugged kind of way, and if you've got an Alternative Nation-shaped void to fill, you should check this out.