Brooklyn Made shows on BrooklynVegan Presale (password here)
New Bushwick venue Brooklyn Made opens its doors on September 30 for the first of two nights of shows with Jeff Tweedy, and the initial lineup also includes shows with Greg Dulli, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Okkervil River and Damien Jurado, Spirit of the Beehive, Turnover, Ron Gallo and Becca Mancari, Steve Earle, Nathaniel Rateliff, Band of Horses, Jesse Malin, Budos Band, Whitney, Alejandro Escovedo, Luna, The Soul Rebels, Guided by Voices, Fucked Up, Reigning Sound, El Ten Eleven and more.
Get tickets to all of those shows on BrooklynVegan Presale starting today (Tuesday, June 8) at 12 PM with the password BROOKLYNVEGAN. Our presale runs until Thursday, June 10 at 10 PM, and if you miss out, tickets on go on general sale Friday, June 11 at noon.
See the full initial lineup below.
BROOKLYN MADE INITIAL LINEUP
September 30 Jeff Tweedy
October 1 Jeff Tweedy
October 2 Greg Dulli
October 4 Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
October 5 Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
October 6 Okkervil River (Solo) & Damien Jurado
October 7 Spirit Of The Beehive
October 12 Turnover
October 13 Turnover
October 14 Ron Gallo / Becca Mancari
October 15 Robert Finley
October 16 Steve Earle
October 17 A very special solo acoustic evening with Nathaniel Rateliff
October 18 Band Of Horses
October 19 Band Of Horses
October 20 Band Of Horses
October 22 City Of The Sun
October 23 Jesse Malin
October 28 Menahan Street Band
October 29 Budos Band
October 30 Budos Band
November 3 Whitney
November 4 Whitney
November 5 Hayes Carll
November 6 Aqueous
November 9 Alejandro Escovedo
November 12 Surfer Blood
November 13 Luna
November 18 Brandon “Taz” Niederauer
November 20 The Soul Rebels
December 10 Moon Hooch
December 31 Guided By Voices (Special New Year’s Eve Show)
January 22 Fucked Up
February 4 Memba
February 5 Aaron Frazer
March 15 Reigning Sound
April 23 El Ten Eleven
May 19 Reigning Sound