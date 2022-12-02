Brooklyn metallic NYHC band Rabbit release new EP, playing shows

As mentioned, and following a four song demo they released in February, Brooklyn metallic hardcore band Rabbit's new noisy EP Halo of Flies is out today (12/2) via Delayed Gratification Records. Talking to No Echo, vocalist Andre said:

We wrote this EP at a pivotal point in my life—it was either keep doing drugs or save myself. In one version life would be hard, and in the other I would be dead. We wrote the EP in chronological order and ‘Hellmouth’ came at the time when the rose tinted glasses came off and life hit me over the head. Everything was coming up Andre, work was going good, relationships are going great, yet everything still sucks. All this therapy and all I’m feeling now is anger, pain, regret, and sadness? I was in therapy and in my head ad nauseam repeated: 'All I feel is hate.' But I knew it was a step forward and today I’m grateful for that hate, for too long I didn’t feel shit so I’m lucky to even be able to feel hate or pain these days.

Stream the whole thing (which premiered at Decibel) and their demo below.

The band -- who have cited Candy, Gulch, and Regional Justice Center as favorites -- play a record release show in Brooklyn at Gold Sounds tonight (12/2), open for Cro-Mags at Market Hotel on 12/7, and open for Mutally Assured Destruction at Saint Vitus in January. They also are on a tour with En Love right now (Gold Sounds show included). Those dates are in the poster below.

Rabbit tour loading...

--