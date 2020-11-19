Brooklyn rapper turns himself in after firing a flamethrower from an NYC bus

Brooklyn rapper Dupree G.O.D., aka Christopher Dupree, surrendered to the police after filming himself firing a flame-thrower from on top of an occupied city bus, New York Post reports. Footage of the stunt, which showed Dupree jumping from an ice cream truck to a B26 bus, blasting the flame-thrower into the air before turning it towards the ground, setting fire to the street, went viral after being posted to social media on Tuesday (11/17).

Dupree wrote on social media that he'd hired the ice cream truck, and staged the stunt, as part of a music video for his song "Wu Tang." "It was for the art, man," he told reporters as he was brought into the police station in handcuffs on Wednesday. "Everything was in a safe and controlled environment. It’s for the art. It’s for Wu-Tang. I love my fans. I love you guys. Thank God."

"De Blasio is already burning this city to the ground — so what’s one more fire?," Cary London, Dupree’s lawyer, said when contacted by New York Daily News.

"Let me ask you something, jumping on a bus, is that a controlled environment?" Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said at a press conference following Dupree's arrest. "And also, mind you, there were people on the bus as well, so I don’t know about you but, if my mother’s on that bus, and somebody’s on the roof shooting a flamethrower, I don’t know, but I’m gonna take that a little personal."

None of the 25 passengers aboard the bus reported injuries from the incident.

Looking to capitalize on his viral turn to the end, New York Post reports that Dupree contacted a public relations firm before surrendering to police. The anonymous firm employee told the Post that Dupree called on Wednesday saying he "wants to wear apparel while getting arrested if any brand will pay him," and that he's "looking for a PR firm who wants to maximize on all the publicity he’s gotten."

Watch video footage of the stunt below.