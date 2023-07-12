Brooklyn’s Paramount Theater, operated by Live Nation, to reopen in 2024

Back in 2015, it was announced that Brooklyn's Paramount Theater, a former Fort Greene movie palace located at the intersection of Flatbush Ave and DeKalb Ave (not to be confused with venues of the same name in Asbury Park, Long Island, Westchester, or elsewhere) would host live entertainment for the first time in 50 years. The following year, it was reported that the team behind Barclays Center and the renovation of Nassau Veterans Coliseum would renovate and operate the venue, with renovations beginning in 2017, and in 2018, with renovations underway, opening was slated for mid-2019. That never came to fruition, but Brownstoner now reports that the venue is once again slated for reopening, this time in 2024, to be operated by Live Nation. LN representatives described plans at a June meeting of Brooklyn Community Board 2's Health, Environment & Social Services Committee. It'll be called LIU Brooklyn Paramount Theatre, and mainly host music events, in addition to comedy, sports, private events for Long Island University, and more. The space can accommodate 2,600 people, 1,200 seated, and Live Nation holds a 25-year lease on it.

Live Nation’s Northeast regional VP John Huff, who is general manager of the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, said at the meeting that Ella Fitzgerald inspired a new lounge in the venue, and also mentioned previous performers, including Dizzy Gillespie, Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, and Miles Davis.

An official announcement and opening date are still to come, but expected in the first or second quarter of 2024. Stay tuned for more details.