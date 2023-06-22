Brooklyn’s Saint Vitus Bar subject of new oral & visual history book on its first 10 years

Brooklyn music venue Saint Vitus Bar will now be subject of a new book, Saint Vitus Bar: The First 10 Years, An Oral and Visual History, due on Halloween (October 31) of this year. The 346-page book was written and pieced together by photographer Nathaniel Shannon (who also worked on the Deadguy documentary), it features a foreword by Walter Schreifels (Quicksand, Gorilla Biscuits, Rival Schools), and it features over 100 contributors, including:

Dave Mustaine of Megadeth, Trevor Strnad of The Black Dahlia Murder, Jeff Walker of Carcass, Bill Stevenson of Descendents, Charlie Benante of Anthrax, Laura Jane Grace of Against Me!, Frank Turner, Mike IX Williams of Eyehategod, Dan Greene and Adam Vallely of The Armed, Andi Herriman of Synthicide, author Chuck Klosterman, actress Jessica Pimentel, chef Chris Santos and more.

The book also features never-before-seen photographs from Vitus shows, including the "Nirvana reunion," Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi, Deafheaven, Descendents, Chelsea Wolfe, Anthrax, Johnny Rotten, and more. It also features "setlists, clippings and other miscellaneous ephemera from the bar’s history," including archived posters from Converge, the Björk DJ set, Peter Hook of Joy Divison/New Order, Every Time I Die, Sleep, High On Fire, Nothing, and more.

You can pre-order the book at Kickstarter. Watch a "behind the book" video and a time-lapse flip-through below, and stay tuned for more info on the book.