BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU pays tribute to Riley Gale (8/31 playlist)

photo by Angela Owens

On this week's episode of BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU, we paid tribute to Power Trip's Riley Gale who tragically died last week. We played a few Power Trip songs, a couple by Masterpiece Machine (Riley and Fucked Up's Mike Haliechuk and Jonah Falco), plus tracks from Illusion and Body Count that Riley featured on, and shared a few stories.

We also played song by PJ Harvey, The Replacements, The Flaming Lips, Yo La Tengo, Dirty Projectors, Orville Peck & Shania Twain, Galaxie 500 covers by Mercury Rev and Calvin Johnston, Psychic TV, Slint, Uniform and more.

BrooklynVegan Blog Radio airs every Monday nights from 10 PM – Midnight on SiriusXMU (Ch. 35), but you can listen on demand with the SiriusXM app. Check out the full playlist for our 8/31 Riley Gale tribute episode below.

Read tributes to Riley from Code Orange, Deafheaven, Touche Amore, Ice-T & many more.

PLAYLIST: BROOKLYNVEGAN BLOG RADIO ON SIRIUSXMU 8/31/2020
PonyHole - Nature
Power Trip - Soul Sacrifice
Masterpiece Machine - Rotting Fruit
Black Marble - Johnny & Mary
Uniform - Shame
Illusion - Magic With A Smile (f/ Riley Gale)
The Replacements - I.O.U. (Demo)
Mourn - This Feeling Is Disgusting
PJ Harvey - 50 ft. Queenie
Crass - Do They Owe Us A Living?
Calvin Johnson - Spook (Galaxie 500 cover)
SLINT - Breadcrumb Trail
The Soft Moon - Far
The Flaming Lips - Mother Please Don’t Be Sad
Mercury Rev - Snowstorm (Galaxie 500 cover)
Zero 7 - Shadows
Power Trip - Suffer No Fool
D.R.I. - I’d Rather Be Sleeping
Body Count - (f/ Riley Gale)
Regional Justice Center - KKK Tattoo
Masterpiece Machine - Letting You In On A Secret
Disclosure - Birthday (f/ Syd & Kehlani)
THE GREEN CHILD - LOW DESK: HIGH SHELF
Orville Peck & Shania Twain - Legends Never Die
Dirty Projectors - Lose Your Love
Psychic TV - I.C. Water
PonyHole - Cancer in the Summer
Yo La Tengo - Wasn’t Born to Follow (The Byrds cover)
Dawes - Still Feel Like A Kid
Adia Victoria - South Gotta Change
Squirrel Nut Zippers - Train on Fire
Power Trip - Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe)

