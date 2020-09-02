BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU pays tribute to Riley Gale (8/31 playlist)

On this week's episode of BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU, we paid tribute to Power Trip's Riley Gale who tragically died last week. We played a few Power Trip songs, a couple by Masterpiece Machine (Riley and Fucked Up's Mike Haliechuk and Jonah Falco), plus tracks from Illusion and Body Count that Riley featured on, and shared a few stories.

We also played song by PJ Harvey, The Replacements, The Flaming Lips, Yo La Tengo, Dirty Projectors, Orville Peck & Shania Twain, Galaxie 500 covers by Mercury Rev and Calvin Johnston, Psychic TV, Slint, Uniform and more.

BrooklynVegan Blog Radio airs every Monday nights from 10 PM – Midnight on SiriusXMU (Ch. 35), but you can listen on demand with the SiriusXM app. Check out the full playlist for our 8/31 Riley Gale tribute episode below.

Read tributes to Riley from Code Orange, Deafheaven, Touche Amore, Ice-T & many more.

PLAYLIST: BROOKLYNVEGAN BLOG RADIO ON SIRIUSXMU 8/31/2020

PonyHole - Nature

Power Trip - Soul Sacrifice

Masterpiece Machine - Rotting Fruit

Black Marble - Johnny & Mary

Uniform - Shame

Illusion - Magic With A Smile (f/ Riley Gale)

The Replacements - I.O.U. (Demo)

Mourn - This Feeling Is Disgusting

PJ Harvey - 50 ft. Queenie

Crass - Do They Owe Us A Living?

Calvin Johnson - Spook (Galaxie 500 cover)

SLINT - Breadcrumb Trail

The Soft Moon - Far

The Flaming Lips - Mother Please Don’t Be Sad

Mercury Rev - Snowstorm (Galaxie 500 cover)

Zero 7 - Shadows

Power Trip - Suffer No Fool

D.R.I. - I’d Rather Be Sleeping

Body Count - (f/ Riley Gale)

Regional Justice Center - KKK Tattoo

Masterpiece Machine - Letting You In On A Secret

Disclosure - Birthday (f/ Syd & Kehlani)

THE GREEN CHILD - LOW DESK: HIGH SHELF

Orville Peck & Shania Twain - Legends Never Die

Dirty Projectors - Lose Your Love

Psychic TV - I.C. Water

PonyHole - Cancer in the Summer

Yo La Tengo - Wasn’t Born to Follow (The Byrds cover)

Dawes - Still Feel Like A Kid

Adia Victoria - South Gotta Change

Squirrel Nut Zippers - Train on Fire

Power Trip - Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe)