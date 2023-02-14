BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU: Playlist for February 13, 2023

This week's BrooklynVegan Blog Radio show on SirisXMU featured songs ripped straight from the posts on our sight. We mourn the loss of Plug Two from De La Soul, and the breakup of Camp Cope, and welcome the return of The Moldy Peaches, Plus: new music from Depeche Mode, Yo La Tengo, Drain, Scowl, The Golden Dregs, Moreish Idols, Sleaford Mods, Squid, FACS, BC Camplight and more. Check out the full February 13 playlist below.

BrooklynVegan Blog Radio airs every Monday nights from 10 PM – Midnight on SiriusXMU (Ch. 35), but you can listen on demand with the SiriusXM app.

PLAYLIST: BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU 2/13/2023

Camp Cope - Jet Fuel Can’t Melt Steel Beams

The Moldy Peaches - Anyone Else But You

Kate Davis - Call Home

Kicksie - You're On

Moreish Idols - Nocturnal Creatures

Neutral Milk Hotel - Where You’ll Find Me Now (Alternate version)

Depeche Mode - Ghosts Again

Kelela - Enough For Love

LIES - Resurrection

Yaya Bey - Exodus the North Star

Sleaford Mods - Force 10 From Navarone (ft. Florence Shaw)

Yo La Tengo - Sinatra Drive Breakdown

Mark Peters - Alpenglow

FACS - When You Say

Squid - Swing (In a Dream)

Camp Cope - The Opener

Georgia Maq - Joe Rogan

Wicca Phase Springs Eternal - Stress (f/ Georgia Maq & Fish Narc)

Ben Lee - Arsehole (f/Georgia Maq)

Camp Cope - Keep Growing

Dougie Poole - Beth David Cemetery

Esther Rose - Chet Baker

BC Camplight - The Last Rotation of Earth

The Golden Dregs - Vista

Indigo De Souza - Younger & Dumber

Drain - Evil Finds Light

Scowl - Opening Night

Initiate - Alone at the Bottom

Zulu - We're More Than This

Judiciary - Paradigm Piercer

Show Me the Body - Food From Plate

De La Soul - Me Myself and I