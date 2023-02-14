BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU: Playlist for February 13, 2023
This week's BrooklynVegan Blog Radio show on SirisXMU featured songs ripped straight from the posts on our sight. We mourn the loss of Plug Two from De La Soul, and the breakup of Camp Cope, and welcome the return of The Moldy Peaches, Plus: new music from Depeche Mode, Yo La Tengo, Drain, Scowl, The Golden Dregs, Moreish Idols, Sleaford Mods, Squid, FACS, BC Camplight and more. Check out the full February 13 playlist below.
BrooklynVegan Blog Radio airs every Monday nights from 10 PM – Midnight on SiriusXMU (Ch. 35), but you can listen on demand with the SiriusXM app.
PLAYLIST: BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU 2/13/2023
Camp Cope - Jet Fuel Can’t Melt Steel Beams
The Moldy Peaches - Anyone Else But You
Kate Davis - Call Home
Kicksie - You're On
Moreish Idols - Nocturnal Creatures
Neutral Milk Hotel - Where You’ll Find Me Now (Alternate version)
Depeche Mode - Ghosts Again
Kelela - Enough For Love
LIES - Resurrection
Yaya Bey - Exodus the North Star
Sleaford Mods - Force 10 From Navarone (ft. Florence Shaw)
Yo La Tengo - Sinatra Drive Breakdown
Mark Peters - Alpenglow
FACS - When You Say
Squid - Swing (In a Dream)
Camp Cope - The Opener
Georgia Maq - Joe Rogan
Wicca Phase Springs Eternal - Stress (f/ Georgia Maq & Fish Narc)
Ben Lee - Arsehole (f/Georgia Maq)
Camp Cope - Keep Growing
Dougie Poole - Beth David Cemetery
Esther Rose - Chet Baker
BC Camplight - The Last Rotation of Earth
The Golden Dregs - Vista
Indigo De Souza - Younger & Dumber
Drain - Evil Finds Light
Scowl - Opening Night
Initiate - Alone at the Bottom
Zulu - We're More Than This
Judiciary - Paradigm Piercer
Show Me the Body - Food From Plate
De La Soul - Me Myself and I