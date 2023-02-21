BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU: Playlist for February 20, 2023

For this week's episode of BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU, we as usual pull songs from the last week of posts including songs by Avey Tare, Men I Trust, Anna B Savage, Ulrika Spacek, Eyedress, Caroline Rose, Dry Cleaning, The New Pornographers, Naima Bock, Feist, Bright Eyes, Screaming Females, Flycatcher, The Hold Steady, Botch and more. Check out this week's playlist below.

BrooklynVegan Blog Radio airs every Monday nights from 10 PM – Midnight on SiriusXMU (Ch. 35), but you can listen on demand with the SiriusXM app.

PLAYLIST: BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU 2/20/2023

Misfits - Bullet

Avey Tare - Invisible Darlings

Men I Trust - Ring of Past

Anna B Savage - Pavlov’s Dog

Ulrika Spacek - If the Wheels Are Coming Off, The Wheels Are Coming Off

Madison Cunningham & Remi Wolf - Hospital

Soft Kill - A Plan to Suffer

Eyedress - Flowers & Chocolate

Caroline Rose - The Doldrums

TV Star - In-Between

Dry Cleaning - Swampy

The New Pornographers - Angelcover

Worriers - Prepared to Forget

Thus Love - Centerfield

Naima Bock - Lines

Nickel Creek - Holding Pattern

Bright Eyes - When the President Talks to God

Feist - In Lightning

Beach Bunny - Infinity Room

Beabadoobee - Glue Song

Beck - Thinking About You

Danava - Let the Good Times Kill

Screaming Females - Mourning Dove

PUP - Four Chords

Flycatcher - Always Selfish

The Hold Steady - Sixers

Botch - Saint Matthew Returns to the Womb

Hate Still Burns - Down to Earth

Exhibition - On the Run

Torena - Bleed

Outburst - Intro/Executioner’s Tax (Power Trip cover)

Eddie Vedder & Mike McCready - Masters of War (Bob Dylan cover)