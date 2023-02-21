BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU: Playlist for February 20, 2023
For this week's episode of BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU, we as usual pull songs from the last week of posts including songs by Avey Tare, Men I Trust, Anna B Savage, Ulrika Spacek, Eyedress, Caroline Rose, Dry Cleaning, The New Pornographers, Naima Bock, Feist, Bright Eyes, Screaming Females, Flycatcher, The Hold Steady, Botch and more. Check out this week's playlist below.
BrooklynVegan Blog Radio airs every Monday nights from 10 PM – Midnight on SiriusXMU (Ch. 35), but you can listen on demand with the SiriusXM app.
PLAYLIST: BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU 2/20/2023
Misfits - Bullet
Avey Tare - Invisible Darlings
Men I Trust - Ring of Past
Anna B Savage - Pavlov’s Dog
Ulrika Spacek - If the Wheels Are Coming Off, The Wheels Are Coming Off
Madison Cunningham & Remi Wolf - Hospital
Soft Kill - A Plan to Suffer
Eyedress - Flowers & Chocolate
Caroline Rose - The Doldrums
TV Star - In-Between
Dry Cleaning - Swampy
The New Pornographers - Angelcover
Worriers - Prepared to Forget
Thus Love - Centerfield
Naima Bock - Lines
Nickel Creek - Holding Pattern
Bright Eyes - When the President Talks to God
Feist - In Lightning
Beach Bunny - Infinity Room
Beabadoobee - Glue Song
Beck - Thinking About You
Danava - Let the Good Times Kill
Screaming Females - Mourning Dove
PUP - Four Chords
Flycatcher - Always Selfish
The Hold Steady - Sixers
Botch - Saint Matthew Returns to the Womb
Hate Still Burns - Down to Earth
Exhibition - On the Run
Torena - Bleed
Outburst - Intro/Executioner’s Tax (Power Trip cover)
Eddie Vedder & Mike McCready - Masters of War (Bob Dylan cover)