BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU: Playlist for February 27, 2023
For this week's episode of BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU, we as usual pull songs from our last week of posts including songs by Fishbone, audiobooks, Everything But the Girl, US Girls, Gorillaz ft Trugoy of De La Soul, Slow Pulp, Noble Rot, The Flaming Lips, Pixies, The Church, The National, Speed, Model/Actriz, Modest Mouse, Weezer, and more. Check out this week's playlist below.
BrooklynVegan Blog Radio airs every Monday nights from 10 PM – Midnight on SiriusXMU (Ch. 35), but you can listen on demand with the SiriusXM app.
PLAYLIST: BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU 2/27/2023
Fishbone - All We Have Is Now
Everything But the Girl - Caution to the Wind
audiobooks - Burnt Pictures (ft. OneDa)
Model/Actriz - Slate
US Girls - Tux (Your Body Fills Me, Boo)
Gorillaz - Crockadillaz (ft De La Soul & Dawn Penn)
Modest Mouse - Bury Me With It
Future Islands - The Painter
Spoon - The Devil & Mister Jones (Adrian Sherwood Reconstruction)
White Reaper - Pages
Weezer - You Gave Your Love To Me Softly
Slow Pulp - Cramps
Death Cab For Cutie - We Laugh Indoors
Noble Rot - Casting No Light
Feeble Little Horse - Tin Man
The Flaming Lips - Fight Test
Charmer - Tulip Sniper
The Church - I Think I Knew
Pixies - Winterlong (Neil Young cover)
S.G. Goodman - Take It Away
The National - New Order T-Shirt
Fiddlehead - Million Times
Prize - Celebrate This
Angel Du$t - Bad Thing
Drug Church - Weed Pin
Militarie Gun - Do It Faster
Fugitive - Maniac
Rabbit - Pigpen
Clique - The Pack
Judiciary - Knife in the Dirt
Speed - One Blood We Bleed
Hedwig & the Angry Inch - Origin of Love