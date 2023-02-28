BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU: Playlist for February 27, 2023

For this week's episode of BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU, we as usual pull songs from our last week of posts including songs by Fishbone, audiobooks, Everything But the Girl, US Girls, Gorillaz ft Trugoy of De La Soul, Slow Pulp, Noble Rot, The Flaming Lips, Pixies, The Church, The National, Speed, Model/Actriz, Modest Mouse, Weezer, and more. Check out this week's playlist below.

BrooklynVegan Blog Radio airs every Monday nights from 10 PM – Midnight on SiriusXMU (Ch. 35), but you can listen on demand with the SiriusXM app.

PLAYLIST: BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU 2/27/2023

Fishbone - All We Have Is Now

Everything But the Girl - Caution to the Wind

audiobooks - Burnt Pictures (ft. OneDa)

Model/Actriz - Slate

US Girls - Tux (Your Body Fills Me, Boo)

Gorillaz - Crockadillaz (ft De La Soul & Dawn Penn)

Modest Mouse - Bury Me With It

Future Islands - The Painter

Spoon - The Devil & Mister Jones (Adrian Sherwood Reconstruction)

White Reaper - Pages

Weezer - You Gave Your Love To Me Softly

Slow Pulp - Cramps

Death Cab For Cutie - We Laugh Indoors

Noble Rot - Casting No Light

Feeble Little Horse - Tin Man

The Flaming Lips - Fight Test

Charmer - Tulip Sniper

The Church - I Think I Knew

Pixies - Winterlong (Neil Young cover)

S.G. Goodman - Take It Away

The National - New Order T-Shirt

Fiddlehead - Million Times

Prize - Celebrate This

Angel Du$t - Bad Thing

Drug Church - Weed Pin

Militarie Gun - Do It Faster

Fugitive - Maniac

Rabbit - Pigpen

Clique - The Pack

Judiciary - Knife in the Dirt

Speed - One Blood We Bleed

Hedwig & the Angry Inch - Origin of Love