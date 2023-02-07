BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU: Playlist for February 6, 2023
As usual, this week's BrooklynVegan Blog Radio show on SirisXMU features songs pulled straight from news stories on our site, including a few Grammy winners (Beyonce, Wet Leg, Wilco, Steve Lacy, Kendrick Lamar), a few nominees (Turnstile) too, as well as artists who just announced tours (The Sisters of Mercy, Ministry & Gary Numan). There's also Young Fathers, Model/Actriz, Ibex Clone, Barrie, The Album Leaf, Year of the Knife, Trapped Under Ice, Siouxsie & The Banshees, and lots more. Check out the full 2/6 playlist below.
BrooklynVegan Blog Radio airs every Monday nights from 10 PM – Midnight on SiriusXMU (Ch. 35), but you can listen on demand with the SiriusXM app.
PLAYLIST: BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU 2/06/2023
Turnstile - Blackout
Wet Leg - Wet Dream
Wilco - Kamera
Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart, pt 5
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
Young Fathers - Drum
Model/Actriz - Amaranth
Ibex Clone - There is No Light
Orbital - Are You Alive (ft. Penelope Isles)
Jam City - Redd St. Turbulence (ft. Show Me The Body's Julian Cashwan Pratt)
The Album Leaf - Near (ft. Bat For Lashes)
Barrie - Races
Shana Cleveland - A Ghost
Dick Stusso - A Fairly Normal Guy
bdrmm - It’s All Just A Bit of Blood
John Andrews & The Yawns - Checks in the Mail
Rose City Band - Chasing Rainbows
Jana Horn - After All This Time
Robert Forster - I Don't Do Drugs I Do Time
Sunny War - Earth (ft. Jim James)
The Sisters of Mercy - More
Gary Numan - Are ‘Friends’ Electric?
Front Line Assembly - Total Terror
Ministry - Should Have Known Better
Siouxsie and the Banshees - Sin In My Heart
Gel - Attainable
Year of the Knife - Dust to Dust
Kommand - Chimera Soldiers
Blood Runs Cold - Residuals
Trapped Under Ice - Pleased to Meet You
Beyonce - Plastic off the Sofa