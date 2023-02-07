BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU: Playlist for February 6, 2023

As usual, this week's BrooklynVegan Blog Radio show on SirisXMU features songs pulled straight from news stories on our site, including a few Grammy winners (Beyonce, Wet Leg, Wilco, Steve Lacy, Kendrick Lamar), a few nominees (Turnstile) too, as well as artists who just announced tours (The Sisters of Mercy, Ministry & Gary Numan). There's also Young Fathers, Model/Actriz, Ibex Clone, Barrie, The Album Leaf, Year of the Knife, Trapped Under Ice, Siouxsie & The Banshees, and lots more. Check out the full 2/6 playlist below.

BrooklynVegan Blog Radio airs every Monday nights from 10 PM – Midnight on SiriusXMU (Ch. 35), but you can listen on demand with the SiriusXM app.

PLAYLIST: BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU 2/06/2023

Turnstile - Blackout

Wet Leg - Wet Dream

Wilco - Kamera

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart, pt 5

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

Young Fathers - Drum

Model/Actriz - Amaranth

Ibex Clone - There is No Light

Orbital - Are You Alive (ft. Penelope Isles)

Jam City - Redd St. Turbulence (ft. Show Me The Body's Julian Cashwan Pratt)

The Album Leaf - Near (ft. Bat For Lashes)

Barrie - Races

Shana Cleveland - A Ghost

Dick Stusso - A Fairly Normal Guy

bdrmm - It’s All Just A Bit of Blood

John Andrews & The Yawns - Checks in the Mail

Rose City Band - Chasing Rainbows

Jana Horn - After All This Time

Robert Forster - I Don't Do Drugs I Do Time

Sunny War - Earth (ft. Jim James)

The Sisters of Mercy - More

Gary Numan - Are ‘Friends’ Electric?

Front Line Assembly - Total Terror

Ministry - Should Have Known Better

Siouxsie and the Banshees - Sin In My Heart

Gel - Attainable

Year of the Knife - Dust to Dust

Kommand - Chimera Soldiers

Blood Runs Cold - Residuals

Trapped Under Ice - Pleased to Meet You

Beyonce - Plastic off the Sofa