BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU: Playlist for January 23, 2023

As usual, BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU makes many of its playlist selections based on stories we ran in the last week, and our January 23 show came right after one of the biggest news weeks in a long time and includes songs from boygenius, The National, Wednesday, Sleaford Mods, Algiers, Beck, Jesus Piece, Screaming Females, and more. We close things out with a tribute to David Crosby. Check out the full 1/23 and the last few playlists below.

BrooklynVegan Blog Radio airs every Monday nights from 10 PM – Midnight on SiriusXMU (Ch. 35), but you can listen on demand with the SiriusXM app.

PLAYLIST: BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU 1/23/2023

Beck - Pay No Mind (Snoozer)

Wednesday - Chosen To Deserve

Fran - Winter

Guided by Voices - Ballroom Etiquette

Girl Scout - Weirdo

boygenius - Emily I’m Sorry

The National - Tropic Morning News

John Cale - Moonstruck (Nico's Song)

The Murder Capital - The Lie Becomes the Self

The Tubs - Wretched Lie

The Van Pelt - Punk House

Screaming Females - Brass Bell

Deerhoof - Sit Down Let Me Tell You A Story

Gina Birch - I Play My Bass Loud

Model/Actriz - Crossing Guard

BJÖRK - OVULE (SEGA BDOEGA REMIX) [ft. SHYGIRL]

Algiers - I Can't Stand It! (ft. Samuel T. Herring & Jae Matthews)

Sleaford Mods - UK Grim

MSPAINT - Delete It (ft. Militarie Gun)

Mandy Indiana - Injury Detail

Psychic TV - Godstar

boygenius - True Blue

Fruit Bats - Rushin' River Valley

Tiny Ruins - The Crab / Waterbaby

Amber Arcades - True Love

The WAEVE - Over and Over

Jesus Piece - Gates of Horn

Cockring - Urinal

Snake Eyez - Internal War

Exhibition - On the Run

Judiciary - Engulfed

David Crosby - Cowboy Movie

PLAYLIST: BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU 1/16/2023

Ben Harper - Like A King

The Brian Jonestown Massacre - The Future Is Your Past

Billy Nomates - saboteur forcefield

The Bad Ends - Thanksgiving 1915

En Attendant Ana - Principia

Death & Vanilla - Find Another Illusion

Margo Price - Radio (f/ Sharon Van Etten)

Dougie Poole - The Rainbow Wheel of Death

Gaz Coombes - Don’t Say It’s Over

Gruff Rhys - Amen

The WAEVE - Can I Call You

Everything But the Girl - Nothing Left To Lose

A Certain Ratio - Waiting on a Train (f/ Ellen Beth Abdi & Chunky)

Belle and Sebastian - I Don’t Know What You See In Me

Electrelane - Bells

Drop Nineteens - Winona

Folk Implosion - Don’t Give It Away

Gina Birch - Wish I Was You

H. Hawkline - Milk For Flowers

Mozart Estate - Relative Poverty

R. Ring - Def Sup

Peter Gabriel - Panopticom (Bright Side mix)

Fireworks - Jerking Off the Sky

Molly - Ballerina

Amber Arcades - Just Like Me

Botch - One Twenty Two

End It - Familia Finito

FAIM - Opus

Drain - Watch You Burn

PLAYLIST: BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU 1/09/2023

Young Fathers: Tell Somebody

Kelela: On the Run

Ladytron: Faces

The Go! Team: Look Away, Look Away (f/ The Star Feminine Band)

Gorillaz: Skinny Ape

The Men: Hard Livin’

Iggy Pop - Frenzy

Fucked Up: One Day

The C.I.A.: Impersonator

Guided by Voices: Instinct Dwelling

Shame: Fingers of Steel

Pile: Poisons

Quasi: Doomscrollers

King Tuff: Smalltown Stardust

Meg Baird: Will You Follow Me Home?

Yo La Tengo: Fallout

Margo Price: Change of Heart

Black Belt Eagle Scout: My Blood Runs Through This Land

Eluvium - Swift Autmatons

John Cale & Weyes Blood: Story of Blood

Fever Ray: What They Call Us

Everything But the Girl - Missing

Sky Ferreira - Don’t Forget

A Certain Ratio: Afro Dizzy

The Cure - Plainsong

Jesus Piece - An Offering to the Night

Zulu - Fakin’ The Funk (You Get Did)

Militarie Gun - Let Me Be Normal

Fugitive - Neutralized

Scalp - Endless Relapse

Sunami - Fake Blood

Depeche Mode - World In My Eyes

Mexican Coke - Hand Cannon

Rage Against the Machine - Wake Up