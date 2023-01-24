BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU: Playlist for January 23, 2023
As usual, BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU makes many of its playlist selections based on stories we ran in the last week, and our January 23 show came right after one of the biggest news weeks in a long time and includes songs from boygenius, The National, Wednesday, Sleaford Mods, Algiers, Beck, Jesus Piece, Screaming Females, and more. We close things out with a tribute to David Crosby. Check out the full 1/23 and the last few playlists below.
BrooklynVegan Blog Radio airs every Monday nights from 10 PM – Midnight on SiriusXMU (Ch. 35), but you can listen on demand with the SiriusXM app.
PLAYLIST: BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU 1/23/2023
Beck - Pay No Mind (Snoozer)
Wednesday - Chosen To Deserve
Fran - Winter
Guided by Voices - Ballroom Etiquette
Girl Scout - Weirdo
boygenius - Emily I’m Sorry
The National - Tropic Morning News
John Cale - Moonstruck (Nico's Song)
The Murder Capital - The Lie Becomes the Self
The Tubs - Wretched Lie
The Van Pelt - Punk House
Screaming Females - Brass Bell
Deerhoof - Sit Down Let Me Tell You A Story
Gina Birch - I Play My Bass Loud
Model/Actriz - Crossing Guard
BJÖRK - OVULE (SEGA BDOEGA REMIX) [ft. SHYGIRL]
Algiers - I Can't Stand It! (ft. Samuel T. Herring & Jae Matthews)
Sleaford Mods - UK Grim
MSPAINT - Delete It (ft. Militarie Gun)
Mandy Indiana - Injury Detail
Psychic TV - Godstar
boygenius - True Blue
Fruit Bats - Rushin' River Valley
Tiny Ruins - The Crab / Waterbaby
Amber Arcades - True Love
The WAEVE - Over and Over
Jesus Piece - Gates of Horn
Cockring - Urinal
Snake Eyez - Internal War
Exhibition - On the Run
Judiciary - Engulfed
David Crosby - Cowboy Movie
PLAYLIST: BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU 1/16/2023
Ben Harper - Like A King
The Brian Jonestown Massacre - The Future Is Your Past
Billy Nomates - saboteur forcefield
The Bad Ends - Thanksgiving 1915
En Attendant Ana - Principia
Death & Vanilla - Find Another Illusion
Margo Price - Radio (f/ Sharon Van Etten)
Dougie Poole - The Rainbow Wheel of Death
Gaz Coombes - Don’t Say It’s Over
Gruff Rhys - Amen
The WAEVE - Can I Call You
Everything But the Girl - Nothing Left To Lose
A Certain Ratio - Waiting on a Train (f/ Ellen Beth Abdi & Chunky)
Belle and Sebastian - I Don’t Know What You See In Me
Electrelane - Bells
Drop Nineteens - Winona
Folk Implosion - Don’t Give It Away
Gina Birch - Wish I Was You
H. Hawkline - Milk For Flowers
Mozart Estate - Relative Poverty
R. Ring - Def Sup
Peter Gabriel - Panopticom (Bright Side mix)
Fireworks - Jerking Off the Sky
Molly - Ballerina
Amber Arcades - Just Like Me
Botch - One Twenty Two
End It - Familia Finito
FAIM - Opus
Drain - Watch You Burn
PLAYLIST: BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU 1/09/2023
Young Fathers: Tell Somebody
Kelela: On the Run
Ladytron: Faces
The Go! Team: Look Away, Look Away (f/ The Star Feminine Band)
Gorillaz: Skinny Ape
The Men: Hard Livin’
Iggy Pop - Frenzy
Fucked Up: One Day
The C.I.A.: Impersonator
Guided by Voices: Instinct Dwelling
Shame: Fingers of Steel
Pile: Poisons
Quasi: Doomscrollers
King Tuff: Smalltown Stardust
Meg Baird: Will You Follow Me Home?
Yo La Tengo: Fallout
Margo Price: Change of Heart
Black Belt Eagle Scout: My Blood Runs Through This Land
Eluvium - Swift Autmatons
John Cale & Weyes Blood: Story of Blood
Fever Ray: What They Call Us
Everything But the Girl - Missing
Sky Ferreira - Don’t Forget
A Certain Ratio: Afro Dizzy
The Cure - Plainsong
Jesus Piece - An Offering to the Night
Zulu - Fakin’ The Funk (You Get Did)
Militarie Gun - Let Me Be Normal
Fugitive - Neutralized
Scalp - Endless Relapse
Sunami - Fake Blood
Depeche Mode - World In My Eyes
Mexican Coke - Hand Cannon
Rage Against the Machine - Wake Up