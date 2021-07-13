BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU: Playlist for July 12, 2021

This week's episode of BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU features new songs from Courtney Barnett, Amyl & The Sniffers, Vince Staples, Amen Dunes, Ministry, The Goon Sax, Strand of Oaks, Deafheaven, Wolves in the Throne Room, Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine, Sneaker Pimps, Museum of Love, Tricky's new project Lonely Guest, and lots more. Check out the full 7/12 playlist below.

BrooklynVegan Blog Radio airs every Monday nights from 10 PM – Midnight on SiriusXMU (Ch. 35), but you can listen on demand with the SiriusXM app.

Pre-order exclusive, limited vinyl editions of new albums from Amyl & The Sniffers, Sneaker Pimps and Ministry in the BV shop.

PLAYLIST: BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU 7/12/2021

Amyl & The Sniffers - Guided by Angels

The Goon Sax - Desire

Museum of Love - The Conversation

Cold Beat - See You Again

Amen Dunes ft Sleaford Mods - Feel Nothing

Sneaker Pimps - Fighter

Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine - Reach Out

Laura Stevenson - Don't Think About Me

Strand of Oaks - Galacticana

A Great Big Pile of Leaves - Beat Up Shoes

Courtney Barnett - Rae Street

St. Vincent - Sad But True

Lonely Guest - Pre War Tension (ft. Joe Talbot, Tricky, Marta)

Half Waif - Take Away the Ache

FEELS - Night Walker

Deafheaven - The Gnashing

Jim James - Seasons (Steve Miller Band cover)

Madison McFerrin - Over the Ocean (Here We Go Magic cover)

Natalie Bergman & Beck - You’ve Got a Woman (Lion cover)

Angel Olsen - Gloria (Laura Branigan cover)

Portishead - SOS (ABBA cover)

Black Marble - One Eye Open

Ora the Molecule - The Ball

Tricky - the Lonely Dancer (f/ Anika)

Vince Staples - Are You With That?

OFF! - Holier Than Thou (Metallica cover)

Show Me the Body - People on TV

Ingrown - Waste

Ministry - Good Trouble

Wolves In the Thrones Room - Spirit of Lightning

SPARKS - I Predict