BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU: Playlist for July 12, 2021
This week's episode of BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU features new songs from Courtney Barnett, Amyl & The Sniffers, Vince Staples, Amen Dunes, Ministry, The Goon Sax, Strand of Oaks, Deafheaven, Wolves in the Throne Room, Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine, Sneaker Pimps, Museum of Love, Tricky's new project Lonely Guest, and lots more. Check out the full 7/12 playlist below.
BrooklynVegan Blog Radio airs every Monday nights from 10 PM – Midnight on SiriusXMU (Ch. 35), but you can listen on demand with the SiriusXM app.
Pre-order exclusive, limited vinyl editions of new albums from Amyl & The Sniffers, Sneaker Pimps and Ministry in the BV shop.
PLAYLIST: BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU 7/12/2021
Amyl & The Sniffers - Guided by Angels
The Goon Sax - Desire
Museum of Love - The Conversation
Cold Beat - See You Again
Amen Dunes ft Sleaford Mods - Feel Nothing
Sneaker Pimps - Fighter
Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine - Reach Out
Laura Stevenson - Don't Think About Me
Strand of Oaks - Galacticana
A Great Big Pile of Leaves - Beat Up Shoes
Courtney Barnett - Rae Street
St. Vincent - Sad But True
Lonely Guest - Pre War Tension (ft. Joe Talbot, Tricky, Marta)
Half Waif - Take Away the Ache
FEELS - Night Walker
Deafheaven - The Gnashing
Jim James - Seasons (Steve Miller Band cover)
Madison McFerrin - Over the Ocean (Here We Go Magic cover)
Natalie Bergman & Beck - You’ve Got a Woman (Lion cover)
Angel Olsen - Gloria (Laura Branigan cover)
Portishead - SOS (ABBA cover)
Black Marble - One Eye Open
Ora the Molecule - The Ball
Tricky - the Lonely Dancer (f/ Anika)
Vince Staples - Are You With That?
OFF! - Holier Than Thou (Metallica cover)
Show Me the Body - People on TV
Ingrown - Waste
Ministry - Good Trouble
Wolves In the Thrones Room - Spirit of Lightning
SPARKS - I Predict