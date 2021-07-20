BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU: Playlist for July 19, 2021
BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU features songs ripped from the headlines of this very website, and this week's episode features tracks from Folk Implosion, Catbite, Foxing, Caroline Polachek, TURNSTILE, The War on Drugs, Clairo, Angel Olsen, Syd, Gang of Youths, U-Roy and more. We also go down a dark alley with Nick Cave, Suicide, Public Image Ltd, Scott Walker, and Einsturzende Neubauten, and pay tribute to the late great Biz Markie. Check out the full 7/19 playlist below.
BrooklynVegan Blog Radio airs every Monday nights from 10 PM – Midnight on SiriusXMU (Ch. 35), but you can listen on demand with the SiriusXM app.
PLAYLIST: BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU 7/19/2021
Folk Implosion - Natural One
Syd - Fast Car
Caroline Polachek - Bunny is a Rider
Catbite - Bad Influence
Foxing - Draw Down The Moon
Yves Tumor - Secrecy Is Incredibly Important To The Both of Them
TURNSTILE - ALIEN LOVE CALL (ft. Blood Orange)
Angel Olsen - Gloria
SUUNS - C-Thru
Morly - Wasted
Tycho & Ben Gibbard - Only Love
Nick Cave ‘Avalanche’
Public Image Ltd. ‘Banging the Door’
Einsturzende Neubauten ‘Ich Bin’
Suicide ‘Frankie Teardrop’
Nico ‘Ari’s Song
Swans ‘Right Wrong’
Scott Walker ‘Bolivia ‘95’
Consumer Electronics ‘Condition of a Hole’
Glenn Branca ‘Symphony Number 6: Third Movement
Alexis Marshall - Open Mouth
The War On Drugs - Living Proof
Jim Bob - Song for the Unsung
Gang of Youths - Unison
Pip Blom - It Should Have Been Fun
Clairo - Just for Today
A Place to Bury Strangers - I Need You
Midwife - 2020 (The Offspring cover)
Lingua Ignota - Perpetual Flame of Centralia
Anika - Rights
U-Roy - Every Knee Shall Bow (f/ Big Youth & Mick Jones)
Biz Markie - Spring Again