BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU: Playlist for July 19, 2021

BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU features songs ripped from the headlines of this very website, and this week's episode features tracks from Folk Implosion, Catbite, Foxing, Caroline Polachek, TURNSTILE, The War on Drugs, Clairo, Angel Olsen, Syd, Gang of Youths, U-Roy and more. We also go down a dark alley with Nick Cave, Suicide, Public Image Ltd, Scott Walker, and Einsturzende Neubauten, and pay tribute to the late great Biz Markie. Check out the full 7/19 playlist below.

BrooklynVegan Blog Radio airs every Monday nights from 10 PM – Midnight on SiriusXMU (Ch. 35), but you can listen on demand with the SiriusXM app.

PLAYLIST: BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU 7/19/2021

Folk Implosion - Natural One

Syd - Fast Car

Caroline Polachek - Bunny is a Rider

Catbite - Bad Influence

Foxing - Draw Down The Moon

Yves Tumor - Secrecy Is Incredibly Important To The Both of Them

TURNSTILE - ALIEN LOVE CALL (ft. Blood Orange)

Angel Olsen - Gloria

SUUNS - C-Thru

Morly - Wasted

Tycho & Ben Gibbard - Only Love

Nick Cave ‘Avalanche’

Public Image Ltd. ‘Banging the Door’

Einsturzende Neubauten ‘Ich Bin’

Suicide ‘Frankie Teardrop’

Nico ‘Ari’s Song

Swans ‘Right Wrong’

Scott Walker ‘Bolivia ‘95’

Consumer Electronics ‘Condition of a Hole’

Glenn Branca ‘Symphony Number 6: Third Movement

Alexis Marshall - Open Mouth

The War On Drugs - Living Proof

Jim Bob - Song for the Unsung

Gang of Youths - Unison

Pip Blom - It Should Have Been Fun

Clairo - Just for Today

A Place to Bury Strangers - I Need You

Midwife - 2020 (The Offspring cover)

Lingua Ignota - Perpetual Flame of Centralia

Anika - Rights

U-Roy - Every Knee Shall Bow (f/ Big Youth & Mick Jones)

Biz Markie - Spring Again