BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU: Playlist for June 28, 2021
This week's episode of BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU features a mix of brand new songs, groups ripped from BV headlines in the past week, and older songs we just wanted to play. The 6/28 edition includes tracks by Turnstile, MIKE, Absolutely Free, Low, Quicksand, Yvette, Helado Negro, Black Midi, Lucy Dacus, Stereolab, Ada Lea, Half Waif, Death in June, Psychic TV, Soul Glo, Snapped Ankles, Blu Anxxiety, and more. Check out the playlist from this week -- the two previous weeks -- below.
BrooklynVegan Blog Radio airs every Monday nights from 10 PM – Midnight on SiriusXMU (Ch. 35), but you can listen on demand with the SiriusXM app.
Turnstile - No Surprise
Blu Anxxiety - Personal Hell
Mega Bog - Crumb Back
Snapped Ankles - Shifting Basslines of the Cornucopians
Absolutely Free- How to Paint Clouds
Black midi - Slow (Loud)
Lucy Dacus - Please Stay
John Grant - County Fair
Sundrowned - The Eternal
Ada Lee - hurt
Low - Days Like These
Damon & Naomi - Sailing By
Hater - Bad Luck
Half Waif - Horse Racing
Quicksand - Missile Command
Yvette - B61
Pozi - Sea Song
Savages - I Am Here
Getting the Fear - Against the Wind
Riki - Napoleon
Death in June - The Calling (Mk II)
Psychic TV - Have Mercy
Stereolab - Rainbo Conversation
Helado Negro - Gemini and Leo
Jazmine Sullivan - Tragic
MIKE - Big Love
Turnstile - Holiday
Ekulu - Half Alive
Illusion - Magic with a Smile (f/ Riley Gale)
Gulch - Bolt Swallower
Soul Glo - Yerrrnin
Turnstile - T.L.C. (Turnstile Love Connection)
Camp Cope - Done (Live)
Big|Brave & the Body - Oh Sinner
La Luz - In the Country
Rose City Band - In the Rain
Gang of Youths - The Angel of 8th Ave.
Advertisement - Here it Comes (Freedom)
Brainiac - Kiss Me, U Jacked Up Jerk
Liars - Big Appetite
Aldous Harding - Old Peel
Piroshka - V.O.
Sparks - Sherlock Holmes
Modest Mouse - the Sun Hasn’t Left
Sally Shapiro - Fading Away
The Go! Team - A Bee Without Its Sting
Tachys - When the World Wakes Up
Erasure - A Little Respect
MIKE - Sandra
H.E.R. - Bloody Waters (f/ Thundercat & Kaytranada)
Kamasi Washington - Sun Kissed Child
Vince Staples - Law of Averages
Show Me the Body - Stone Cold Earth
Turnstile - Mystery
Ekulu - Becoming/New Life Jam
Ekulu - Proven Wrong
C4 - Fat Blue Line
IDLES - Sodium
Chelsea Wolfe - Diana
Yves Tumor - Jackie
Linguoa Ignota - Pennsylvania Furnace
Tyler, the Creator - LUMBERJACK
Sparks - Angst In My Pants
Matt Sweeney & Bonnie “Prince” Billy - Resist the Urge
Clairo - Blouse
Wednesday - Codys Only
Starflyer 59 - Lie In Bed
Pom Pom Squad - Crying
Sleater-Kinney - Tomorrow’s Grave
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - Interior People
Modern Woman - Offerings
Alexis Marshall - Hounds in the Abyss
Laura Stevenson - State
The Goon Sax - Psychic
Dean Blunt - DASH SNOW
Angel Du$t - Love Is The Greatest
MIKE - Crystal Ball
John Vanderslice - I Get A Strange Kind Of Pleasure From Just Hanging On
Beach Fossils - L.I.N.E. (Kelly Lee Owens cover)
Arab Strap - Fable of the Urban Fox (Check/Fault Mix)
Brainiac - Vincent Come On Down
Enon - Carbonation
Sparks - The Number One Song In Heaven
Black Midi - Dethroned
Blu Anxxiety - Internet Terrorist
Orville Peck - Born This Way (Lady Gaga cover)
SUUNS - Witness Protection
Chorusing - Watching the Beams
Mourning [A] BLKstar - Open Spaces (For Fred Moten)
Ekulu - Wake Up
Dead Heat - World at War
DARE - Different Method
Slow Fire Pistol - Who Decides
Mindforce - Fratello
Sparks - This Town Ain’t Big Enough For Both of Us