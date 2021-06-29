This week's episode of BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU features a mix of brand new songs, groups ripped from BV headlines in the past week, and older songs we just wanted to play. The 6/28 edition includes tracks by Turnstile, MIKE, Absolutely Free, Low, Quicksand, Yvette, Helado Negro, Black Midi, Lucy Dacus, Stereolab, Ada Lea, Half Waif, Death in June, Psychic TV, Soul Glo, Snapped Ankles, Blu Anxxiety, and more. Check out the playlist from this week -- the two previous weeks -- below.

BrooklynVegan Blog Radio airs every Monday nights from 10 PM – Midnight on SiriusXMU (Ch. 35), but you can listen on demand with the SiriusXM app.

PLAYLIST: BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU: Playlist for June 28, 2021

Turnstile - No Surprise

Blu Anxxiety - Personal Hell

Mega Bog - Crumb Back

Snapped Ankles - Shifting Basslines of the Cornucopians

Absolutely Free- How to Paint Clouds

Black midi - Slow (Loud)

Lucy Dacus - Please Stay

John Grant - County Fair

Sundrowned - The Eternal

Ada Lee - hurt

Low - Days Like These

Damon & Naomi - Sailing By

Hater - Bad Luck

Half Waif - Horse Racing

Quicksand - Missile Command

Yvette - B61

Pozi - Sea Song

Savages - I Am Here

Getting the Fear - Against the Wind

Riki - Napoleon

Death in June - The Calling (Mk II)

Psychic TV - Have Mercy

Stereolab - Rainbo Conversation

Helado Negro - Gemini and Leo

Jazmine Sullivan - Tragic

MIKE - Big Love

Turnstile - Holiday

Ekulu - Half Alive

Illusion - Magic with a Smile (f/ Riley Gale)

Gulch - Bolt Swallower

Soul Glo - Yerrrnin

Turnstile - T.L.C. (Turnstile Love Connection)

PLAYLIST: BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU: Playlist for June 21, 2021

Camp Cope - Done (Live)

Big|Brave & the Body - Oh Sinner

La Luz - In the Country

Rose City Band - In the Rain

Gang of Youths - The Angel of 8th Ave.

Advertisement - Here it Comes (Freedom)

Brainiac - Kiss Me, U Jacked Up Jerk

Liars - Big Appetite

Aldous Harding - Old Peel

Piroshka - V.O.

Sparks - Sherlock Holmes

Modest Mouse - the Sun Hasn’t Left

Sally Shapiro - Fading Away

The Go! Team - A Bee Without Its Sting

Tachys - When the World Wakes Up

Erasure - A Little Respect

MIKE - Sandra

H.E.R. - Bloody Waters (f/ Thundercat & Kaytranada)

Kamasi Washington - Sun Kissed Child

Vince Staples - Law of Averages

Show Me the Body - Stone Cold Earth

Turnstile - Mystery

Ekulu - Becoming/New Life Jam

Ekulu - Proven Wrong

C4 - Fat Blue Line

IDLES - Sodium

Chelsea Wolfe - Diana

Yves Tumor - Jackie

Linguoa Ignota - Pennsylvania Furnace

Tyler, the Creator - LUMBERJACK

PLAYLIST: BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU: Playlist for June 14, 2021

Sparks - Angst In My Pants

Matt Sweeney & Bonnie “Prince” Billy - Resist the Urge

Clairo - Blouse

Wednesday - Codys Only

Starflyer 59 - Lie In Bed

Pom Pom Squad - Crying

Sleater-Kinney - Tomorrow’s Grave

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - Interior People

Modern Woman - Offerings

Alexis Marshall - Hounds in the Abyss

Laura Stevenson - State

The Goon Sax - Psychic

Dean Blunt - DASH SNOW

Angel Du$t - Love Is The Greatest

MIKE - Crystal Ball

John Vanderslice - I Get A Strange Kind Of Pleasure From Just Hanging On

Beach Fossils - L.I.N.E. (Kelly Lee Owens cover)

Arab Strap - Fable of the Urban Fox (Check/Fault Mix)

Brainiac - Vincent Come On Down

Enon - Carbonation

Sparks - The Number One Song In Heaven

Black Midi - Dethroned

Blu Anxxiety - Internet Terrorist

Orville Peck - Born This Way (Lady Gaga cover)

SUUNS - Witness Protection

Chorusing - Watching the Beams

Mourning [A] BLKstar - Open Spaces (For Fred Moten)

Ekulu - Wake Up

Dead Heat - World at War

DARE - Different Method

Slow Fire Pistol - Who Decides

Mindforce - Fratello

Sparks - This Town Ain’t Big Enough For Both of Us