BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU: Playlist for May 22, 2023
This week's episode of BrooklynVegan Blog Radio is dedicated to Cruel World Festival which just happened over the weekend in Pasadena, CA. We've got songs from Iggy Pop, Echo & the Bunnymen, Love and Rockets, Siouxsie and the Banshees, Boy Harsher, The Motels, ABC, Molchat Doma, The Human League, Gary Numan, Ela Minus, Gang of Four, and more.
Check out the 5/22 BV Blog Radio playlist, and playlists from the rest of May so far, below.
BrooklynVegan Blog Radio airs every Monday nights from 10 PM – Midnight on SiriusXMU (Ch. 35), but you can listen on demand with the SiriusXM app.
BROOKLYNVEGAN BLOG RADIO PLAYLISTS (MAY 2023)
5/22
Iggy Pop - Nightclubbing
Boy Harsher - LA
Riki - Marigold
Adam Ant - Strip
Ela Minus - dominique
Gary Numan - Are ‘Friends’ Electric?
Love and Rockets - So Alive (first show in 15 years)
Twin Tribes - Shadows
Glass Spells - Thrills
The Vapors - Waiting for the Weekend
The Motels - Only The Lonely
Siouxsie and the Banshees - Dear Prudence (the Beatles cover)
The Soft Moon - Far
Animotion - Obsession
GVLLOW - Last Dance
Modern English - I Melt With You
Iggy Pop - The Passenger (set cut short, had to play again Sunday)
ABC - The Look of Love, pt.1
Urban Heat - Goodbye Horses (Q Lazzarus cover)
Gang of Four - Natural’s Not In It
Echo & The Bunnymen - The Cutter
The Human League - I Am the Law
Molchat Doma - Судно
Billy Idol - Eyes Without A Face (tour in august)
Buggin - Snack Run
Cold World - Boom Bye Bye
One Step Closer - Turn to Me
More to Pride - Manipulator
Shackled - Blinded
Siouxsie and the Banshees - Spellbound
5/15
Dead Boys - Sonic Reducer
Animal Collective - Dreams (Fleetwood Mac cover)
Decisive Pink - Dopamine
Miya Folick - Cockroach
Overmono - Feelings Plain
Jorja Smith - Little Things
Youth Lagoon - The Sling
This is the Kit - More Change
Water From Your Eyes - 14
BC Camplight - It Never Rains in Manchester
Rob Moose - Wasted (f/ Phoebe Bridgers)
Sparks - Nothing Is As Good As They Say It Is
bar italia - Nurse!
MEMORIALS - Take the Toys From the Boys
Holy Wave - Happier
waveform* - Ballroom
Kid Lightning - Jaded
Stand Still - Trading Places
Hot Mulligan - This Song Is Called It's Called What It's Called
Record Setter - Outdated Wallpaper
Jawbreaker - Kiss the Bottle
Gouge Away - Idealized
Drain - Good Good Things
Crime In Stereo - Small Skeletal
Gorilla Biscuits - Start Today
GEL - Honed Blade
Fairytale - Shooting Star
Gumm - Free
GELD - The Fix Is In
Incendiary - Lie of Liberty
A.N.T.I. - Speak of the Devil
The Cure - Six Different Ways
5/8
The Hives - Bogus Operandi
Angel Du$t - Very Aggressive
Modern Woman - Achtung
Clearbody - New Essence
Panchiko - Gwen Everest
Sweeping Promises - Eraser
Lifeguard - 17-18 Lovesong
Flasher - Hands On
Hot Face - Dura Dura
Strange Ranger - Demolished
Grian Chatten - Fairlies
Turnpike Troubadours - Mean Old Sun
Modern Cosmology - What Will You Grow Now?
Baxter Dury - Celebrate Me
claire rousay & Helena Deland - Deceiver
SQÜRL - She Don't Wanna Talk About It (ft. Anika)
SBTRKT - I See A Stair (ft. Little Dragon)
Hemlocke Springs - sever the blight
Acid Klaus - You're a Freak (ft. Philly Piper)
Jam City - Wild N Sweet (ft. Empress Of)
Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Wolf (Boy Harsher remix)
Turnstile - FLY AGAIN
Glitterer - Are You Sure?
Gumm - Slogan Machine
Fleshwater - Foreign
Fiddlehead - The Years
Illusion - Unreachable Stars
Drain - Living Proof
SPY - Koniec
Never Ending Game - Hate Today…Die Tomorrow
Spinebreaker - Crimson Mask
Boris & Uniform - You Are the Beginning
Belly - Gepetto
5/1
Siouxsie and the Banshees - Sin In My Heart
PJ Harvey - A Child’s Question, August
Kevin Morby - Five Easy Pieces Revisited
Beach House - Devil’s Pool
Tim Kinsella & Jenny Pulse - Sun Inspector
Braids - Lucky Star
Home is Where - yes! yes! a thousand times yes!
Deer Tick - Forgiving Ties
Long Beard - Posters (f/ Ryan Galloway)
Horse Jumper of Love - Heartbreak Rules
M. Ward - Supernatural Things
Protomartyr - Elimination Dances
Ceremony - Vanity Spawned by Fear
Woolworm - Bangs
Jockstrap - Greatest Hits
Love and Rockets - My Dark Twin (Doppleganger Mix)
Sky Ferreira - Don’t Forget
Debby Friday - Hot Love (Boy Harsher remix)
BRANDT BRAUER FRICK - IN YOUR HEAD NOW (FEAT. AZEKEL)
Jessie Ware - Lightning
Thundercat - No More Lies (f/ Tame Impala)
Girl and Girl - All I See
The Garden - Thy Mission (f/ Mac DeMarco)
Current Affairs - Right Time
High Vis - Choose to Lose
Mil-Spec - The Days Don’t End
Obsolete Man - The Fire Sermon
Buggin - Not Yours
Cockring - Airtight
BIB - The Fool
Flower - Victims of Progress
Danava - Nothing But Nothing