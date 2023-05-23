BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU: Playlist for May 22, 2023

This week's episode of BrooklynVegan Blog Radio is dedicated to Cruel World Festival which just happened over the weekend in Pasadena, CA. We've got songs from Iggy Pop, Echo & the Bunnymen, Love and Rockets, Siouxsie and the Banshees, Boy Harsher, The Motels, ABC, Molchat Doma, The Human League, Gary Numan, Ela Minus, Gang of Four, and more.

Check out the 5/22 BV Blog Radio playlist, and playlists from the rest of May so far, below.

BrooklynVegan Blog Radio airs every Monday nights from 10 PM – Midnight on SiriusXMU (Ch. 35), but you can listen on demand with the SiriusXM app.

BROOKLYNVEGAN BLOG RADIO PLAYLISTS (MAY 2023)

5/22

Iggy Pop - Nightclubbing

Boy Harsher - LA

Riki - Marigold

Adam Ant - Strip

Ela Minus - dominique

Gary Numan - Are ‘Friends’ Electric?

Love and Rockets - So Alive (first show in 15 years)

Twin Tribes - Shadows

Glass Spells - Thrills

The Vapors - Waiting for the Weekend

The Motels - Only The Lonely

Siouxsie and the Banshees - Dear Prudence (the Beatles cover)

The Soft Moon - Far

Animotion - Obsession

GVLLOW - Last Dance

Modern English - I Melt With You

Iggy Pop - The Passenger (set cut short, had to play again Sunday)

ABC - The Look of Love, pt.1

Urban Heat - Goodbye Horses (Q Lazzarus cover)

Gang of Four - Natural’s Not In It

Echo & The Bunnymen - The Cutter

The Human League - I Am the Law

Molchat Doma - Судно

Billy Idol - Eyes Without A Face (tour in august)

Buggin - Snack Run

Cold World - Boom Bye Bye

One Step Closer - Turn to Me

More to Pride - Manipulator

Shackled - Blinded

Siouxsie and the Banshees - Spellbound

5/15

Dead Boys - Sonic Reducer

Animal Collective - Dreams (Fleetwood Mac cover)

Decisive Pink - Dopamine

Miya Folick - Cockroach

Overmono - Feelings Plain

Jorja Smith - Little Things

Youth Lagoon - The Sling

This is the Kit - More Change

Water From Your Eyes - 14

BC Camplight - It Never Rains in Manchester

Rob Moose - Wasted (f/ Phoebe Bridgers)

Sparks - Nothing Is As Good As They Say It Is

bar italia - Nurse!

MEMORIALS - Take the Toys From the Boys

Holy Wave - Happier

waveform* - Ballroom

Kid Lightning - Jaded

Stand Still - Trading Places

Hot Mulligan - This Song Is Called It's Called What It's Called

Record Setter - Outdated Wallpaper

Jawbreaker - Kiss the Bottle

Gouge Away - Idealized

Drain - Good Good Things

Crime In Stereo - Small Skeletal

Gorilla Biscuits - Start Today

GEL - Honed Blade

Fairytale - Shooting Star

Gumm - Free

GELD - The Fix Is In

Incendiary - Lie of Liberty

A.N.T.I. - Speak of the Devil

The Cure - Six Different Ways

5/8

The Hives - Bogus Operandi

Angel Du$t - Very Aggressive

Modern Woman - Achtung

Clearbody - New Essence

Panchiko - Gwen Everest

Sweeping Promises - Eraser

Lifeguard - 17-18 Lovesong

Flasher - Hands On

Hot Face - Dura Dura

Strange Ranger - Demolished

Grian Chatten - Fairlies

Turnpike Troubadours - Mean Old Sun

Modern Cosmology - What Will You Grow Now?

Baxter Dury - Celebrate Me

claire rousay & Helena Deland - Deceiver

SQÜRL - She Don't Wanna Talk About It (ft. Anika)

SBTRKT - I See A Stair (ft. Little Dragon)

Hemlocke Springs - sever the blight

Acid Klaus - You're a Freak (ft. Philly Piper)

Jam City - Wild N Sweet (ft. Empress Of)

Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Wolf (Boy Harsher remix)

Turnstile - FLY AGAIN

Glitterer - Are You Sure?

Gumm - Slogan Machine

Fleshwater - Foreign

Fiddlehead - The Years

Illusion - Unreachable Stars

Drain - Living Proof

SPY - Koniec

Never Ending Game - Hate Today…Die Tomorrow

Spinebreaker - Crimson Mask

Boris & Uniform - You Are the Beginning

Belly - Gepetto

5/1

Siouxsie and the Banshees - Sin In My Heart

PJ Harvey - A Child’s Question, August

Kevin Morby - Five Easy Pieces Revisited

Beach House - Devil’s Pool

Tim Kinsella & Jenny Pulse - Sun Inspector

Braids - Lucky Star

Home is Where - yes! yes! a thousand times yes!

Deer Tick - Forgiving Ties

Long Beard - Posters (f/ Ryan Galloway)

Horse Jumper of Love - Heartbreak Rules

M. Ward - Supernatural Things

Protomartyr - Elimination Dances

Ceremony - Vanity Spawned by Fear

Woolworm - Bangs

Jockstrap - Greatest Hits

Love and Rockets - My Dark Twin (Doppleganger Mix)

Sky Ferreira - Don’t Forget

Debby Friday - Hot Love (Boy Harsher remix)

BRANDT BRAUER FRICK - IN YOUR HEAD NOW (FEAT. AZEKEL)

Jessie Ware - Lightning

Thundercat - No More Lies (f/ Tame Impala)

Girl and Girl - All I See

The Garden - Thy Mission (f/ Mac DeMarco)

Current Affairs - Right Time

High Vis - Choose to Lose

Mil-Spec - The Days Don’t End

Obsolete Man - The Fire Sermon

Buggin - Not Yours

Cockring - Airtight

BIB - The Fool

Flower - Victims of Progress

Danava - Nothing But Nothing