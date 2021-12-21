BrooklynVegan Holiday Gift Card Giveaway – Win $200 for a friend & $200 for yourself!

The holidays are almost upon us, and if you haven't finished shopping for gifts, BrooklynVegan Shop Gift Cards arrive immediately and are good on all the vinyl records, cassettes, collectibles and shirts in our store.

To celebrate, we're also giving away a $200 gift Card to BV store for you to give to a friend (note: the contest ends after Christmas, so buy one now if it's urgent), AND it comes with another $200 gift card for you to use yourself! That's $400 total to spend in our store. Enter for a chance to win below.

BrooklynVegan - Holiday Gift Card Giveaway



​One Winner Will Receive:

One (1) $200 gift card to BrooklynVegan's online shop for winner

One (1) $200 gift card to BrooklynVegan's shop for winner's friend

A winner will be chosen at random and contacted with more details. Good luck!