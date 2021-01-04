BrooklynVegan launches a record, shirt & toy store!

We've launched a store! In addition to all the writing about (and, in non-pandemic times, photographing) music that we do every day on brooklynvegan.com, we're now also selling vinyl, shirts, and toys at SHOP.brooklynvegan.com.

Our online record store includes a Best of 2020 section with a selection of albums from the BrooklynVegan 'Best of 2020' lists (including Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Hum, Run The Jewels, Jarvis Cocker, Jason Isbell, Laura Jane Grace, PUP, Perfume Genius, and more). We'll be expanding with a selection of music in all genres, but so far also have dedicated sections for metal (Venom, Death, Metallica, more) and punk (Circle Jerks, Crass, Discharge, more). We have upcoming releases available for pre-order, and stay tuned for exclusive variants coming soon.

We've also got a bunch of shirts on sale (Metallica, Bjork, Converge, Type O Negative, Mastodon, Alice In Chains, Iron Maiden, Slayer, Motorhead, and more), as well as action figures of Rancid, Slayer, Judas Priest, Motorhead, Salt-N-Pepa, Biggie, Weezer, and more.

A selection of live music photography from BrooklynVegan photographers is coming soon too.

For just metal merch, our metal sister site Invisible Oranges has its own landing page with all the metal records, shirts, and collectibles in the store.

With the help of our new partners Project M, we'll be adding stuff we love to the store all the time, and we'll keep you updated as more items become available. Happy shopping!