BrooklynVegan & M for Montreal virtual 2021 SXSW showcase w/ No Joy, Teke::Teke & more

Having thrown day parties and official showcases for many years, it is sad not being in Austin for SXSW in 2021, a festival we begin looking forward to again not long after the previous one ends. While nothing beats being there in person, BrooklynVegan is excited to be a part of the virtual 2021 edition of the festival, and we've partnered with our good friends at M for Montreal for a very special official showcase happening Thursday, March 18 at 8 PM EDT on Channel 2 of SXSW Online.

The lineup for the showcase includes a solo set from Jasamine White-Gluz of No Joy, whose 2020 album Motherhood merges shoegaze, dance music and more; genre-busting psych band Teke:Teke, who've released records on Sub Pop and Kill Rock Stars; Choses Sauvages, who make appealing, danceable dreampop; and Paupiere, who infuse electronic pop with a dash of Francophone elan.

Like most of the SXSW showcases, ours is more than your average lockdown performance -- it's called "La Sacred Mountain" and is directed by Montreal video and documentary filmmaker Philémon Crête and produced by Parce Que Films in collaboration with artistic directors Pestacle. The title plays off both Montreal's mountain, Mont Royal, and Alejandro Jodorowsky's Holy Mountain. In addition to streaming via SXSW Online Channel 2, it will also be presented simultaneously as a 3D VR experience in The Mohawk room via SXSW Online XR.

We only wish we could provide cheap tacos and beverages virtually too. Check out videos from all four bands below.

The M for Montreal / BrooklynVegan showcase will stream on the SXSW app, which is available on the web, mobile, and via the SXSW Online Connected TV app (Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, and Android TV). You do need a 2021 SXSW online pass to watch, which grants you access to not just music, but also the film festival, the tech festival, keynote speeches, panel discussions and more.

The SXSW online music festival lineup also includes Indigo Sparke, A Place to Bury Strangers, Sorry, Braids, Squid, Holy Fuck, Otoboke Beaver, and lots more.

SXSW 2021 runs March 16-20. You can check out the SXSW film festival lineup, keynote speakers and the music fest's announced showcasing artists.