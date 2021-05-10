BrooklynVegan & Walter Schreifels teaming for two Ch 66 shows ft. Anxious & One Step Closer!

We've got a very special edition of The BrooklynVegan Show on Vans Channel 66 coming to you this week. This Thursday (5/13), we're teaming up with Walter Schreifels for one long four-hour mash-up/crossover episode that begins during our livestreamed timeslot (11 AM-1 PM ET) and continues during Walter's (5-7 PM ET).

Walter's show -- called New Direction -- focuses on hardcore, and our show usually has a different genre or theme each episode, so this week will be all about hardcore: its history, its continued relevance, its future, and its impact not just within the genre but on culture overall. We're very excited to discuss all of this with Walter, whose work with Quicksand, Gorilla Biscuits, Rival Schools, Youth of Today, CIV, and more, has endured for decades and continues to influence new generations today. We're also very excited to bring on two young bands that are pushing hardcore forward: Anxious and One Step Closer. Anxious will perform on the BV show and OSC will perform on New Direction, and Walter and I will be chatting with both bands after their sets.

Tune in Thursday (5/13) from 11 AM-1 PM ET and again from 5-7 PM ET at Vans Channel 66 to watch both episodes. As always, the shows only air once live and won't be archived or re-broadcast, so don't miss 'em!

Anxious and One Step Closer both have anticipated debut LPs on the way (stay tuned for those), and Quicksand just recently released their first new song in three years, "Inversion," which we named one of the best punk songs of April. Listen to that and watch some Anxious and OSC live videos below...

