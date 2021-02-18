BrooklynVegan’s new livestream show on Vans’ Channel 66 launches NOW (watch!)

The first episode of BrooklynVegan's new show on Vans' new "community radio meets public access TV" livestreaming platform Channel 66 is today (2/18)! The show airs live from 11 AM - 1 PM, and our first episode will feature our host, BV senior editor Andrew Sacher (that's me), playing music from our Best of 2020 lists and chatting with special guest Ric Leichtung of AdHoc Presents and NYC Nightlife United about the state of live music during Covid. The episode only airs once live, so make sure to tune in on time. Watch at Vans.com/Channel66.

Our show happens every other Thursday, and we're excited to reveal that our second episode (March 4) will feature special guest Arielle Gordon, a cultural critic who's contributed to BrooklynVegan, Pitchfork, Bandcamp, and more. Arielle and I will be discussing anticipated albums of 2021 (and stuff previously released this year) and playing some of our favorite singles from 2021 releases. Stay tuned.

Channel 66 streams every weekday with shows in NYC, LA, Chicago, and Mexico City. Four hours after our show in New York, Walter Schreifels hosts his NYHC show New Direction, and this week his episode features special guest Ray Cappo (Youth of Today, Shelter, etc) and a live performance by Incendiary.

Watch Channel 66 and view the full schedule here.